The City of Launceston Council is currently searching for a primate keeper to look after the troop of macaques that call City Park home.
The popular primates have lived in their specialised enclosure since 1980 when 10 of the animals were sent south from Ikeda, Japan - Launceston's sister city.
Until now, the macaques have been managed by council staff and Mayor Danny Gibson said feedback from primate experts indicated the monkeys had been well-cared for.
Cr Gibson added the prospects were "quite promising" as the job posting was attracting interest from across the country.
"On any given day, if you walk through City Park, you will find families who have stopped to spend some time watching the monkeys and children who are delighted to be able to see them up close," he said.
"In 2022, the council undertook a review of the monkeys with a view to providing a recommendation to councillors around the future of the macaque troop and their facilities in City Park.
"The report ... highlighted the need for the council to employ a suitably qualified primate keeper to provide longer term care for the macaques."
As well as preparing food and keeping records on the monkeys, the keeper will have to provide educational messages to visitors.
Potential primate keepers must also have at least two years' worth of animal husbandry experience and be suitably qualified.
The council is seeking applicants who have either completed or are studying towards a science-based university degree in a field like zoology or a Captive Animals Certificate III.
Further details are available on the City of Launceston website, and applications must be received by April 26.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils.
