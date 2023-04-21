The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The City of Launceston is seeking a new primate keeper to look after the macaque troop

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
April 22 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The City of Launceston is seeking a keeper for the City Park macaque troop. Picture By Rod Thompson
The City of Launceston is seeking a keeper for the City Park macaque troop. Picture By Rod Thompson

The City of Launceston Council is currently searching for a primate keeper to look after the troop of macaques that call City Park home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.