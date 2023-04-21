With parliament still on break, political action this week happened outside of the chamber and a report by the Australia Institute that found four Tasmanian electorates in a list of 20 set to least benefit from planned federal tax cuts triggered a backlash from some quarters.
But the biggest story in the state this week by a wide margin was the release of the interim report of the review in local government reforms on Wednesday.
The Local Government Board has been considering various options on tackling reform of local government, but in its report this week, it said a hybrid model - where reform would be undertaken by a combination of merging both council boundaries or services in order to make some smaller councils more efficient.
According to the report, there is some support for mergers and Tasmanians recognise that small councils are less able to provide services than bigger councils.
The report identified nine areas of the state - community catchment areas - that could serve as the foundation of the reform, although the board stressed there were no plans to reduce the 29 councils down to these nine areas.
But there was also significant pushback against the reform.
Dorset mayor Greg Howard suggested that reason smaller councils are less able to fund road networks and services is because of a lack of federal and state funding.
He pointed out that councils get the same funding for a kilometre of road, regardless of whether the road is a suburban street in Launceston, or a forestry freight road that will be torn to bits in a fraction of the time by logging trucks.
He also pointed to the difficulties of council mergers when ratepayers pay different rates across councils.
Dorset, for example, has substantially lower rates than George Town, he said.
Nic Street has opted to progress the reform through parliament, rather than using his powers under the Local Government Act to enact the reform.
That means the government will - eventually - need to address the concerns of the independents in parliament's upper chamber, the Legislative Council.
While most members there said it was too early to discuss the reform, most were cautious about the idea of forced amalgamations of councils.
When its time comes, some time after September, the government will have a tough task ahead of it.
Four of Tasmania's five electorates were in the list of the places set to benefit least from the government's proposed third stage of tax cuts in 2024-25, according to research by the Australia Institute.
The electorates - Bass, Lyons, Franklin and Braddon - were all present in Australia Institute's list of electorates that will benefit least, with Bass, Lyons and Braddon coming dead last within the list.
The stage three tax cuts were passed during the Morrison government and will substantially reduce marginal tax rates for those on annual salaries of between $120,000 and $200,000, and marginally reduce tax for those earning between $45,000 and $120,000.
The stage three cuts will not benefit those on incomes of $45,000 or less.
Tasmanian senator Tammy Tyrrell said the tax cut should be revised.
"People in the North-West and Northern Tasmania would rather have a fully funded aged care system than a tax break that helps millionaires in Sydney buy a more expensive Tesla," she said.
"Stage three tax cuts should be postponed by a year, revised, and taken to the next election.
I don't support them as they currently stand - not when Tasmania is getting such a bad deal."
The issue that won't go away - whether Tasmania should build a stadium on Hobart's waterfront - took a different turn this week, after a group led by former governor Kate Warner and author Richard Flanagan proposed to instead build housing on the site.
The new proposal would see 1000 homes built at Macquarie Point, with a mix of public and private spaces, including a Truth and Reconciliation Park and an indigenous cultural centre.
The cost would have been about $250 million less than the stadium, according to proposal's proponents.
With Tasmanian housing in short supply, and the government needing to build 10,000 new homes by 2032, the proposal to construct housing at Macquarie Point is worth considering.
Other ideas for the site include the relocation of the Antarctic base, a new state library, a tidal swimming pool and a hub for a new light rail transit system.
Ms Warner said the new proposal, and not the plan for a football stadium, should be applauded.
"I am whole-heartedly supportive of this inspiring and imaginative vision for a housing development at Mac Point which incorporates so many exciting elements and at the same time, responds to our needs," she said.
