One council has thrown its support behind recommendations for merit-based recruitment, however says it shouldn't be followed blindly.
The Office of Local Government has released a discussion paper on merit-based recruitment in councils and has sought feedback from stakeholders, including councils.
The discussion paper is in response to a recommendation of the recent report of the Integrity Commission titled Investigation Smithies.
Break O'Day general manager John Brown said his council "completely supported" merit-based recruitment.
He confirmed the council already had systems in place to ensure due process, including for internal recruitment.
"You can't afford not to," Mr Brown said.
However, he said a more wholistic approach to recruitment was needed.
"We've argued the importance of organisational fit. Merit is really important, sitting alongside someone who can be a good fit," he said.
"We just want to soften it [the Commission's recommendation]."
Mr Brown's report in the Break O'Day April council meeting on the matter reiterated the belief of the council on the matter.
"Whilst the importance of merit in the selection part of a recruitment process cannot be understated, it should not come at the blind exclusion of other factors," the report stated.
The report also said the Commission had not contacted the council about practices and policies in place and the Investigation Smithies had reported on only one Tasmanian Council.
If you get the best based on merit base, yet they don't fit into the team it could be chaos.- John Brown
Mr Brown said recruitment practices had evolved beyond merit-based, with organisational fit a key consideration.
"If you get the best based on merit base, yet they don't fit into the team it could be chaos," he said.
"However, if you get the right person to fit and they have the foundation to work off, it leads to performance at a higher level and productivity increases. You still need some skills though."
The shift in the workforce for more flexibility was one Mr Brown said had been noticed at the council.
He said two years ago the work force would have been a blend of fulltime and casual employees, compared to now an increase of part-time workers, alongside fulltime.
He said the council had found further bonuses of an increase of workers with a 0.6 or 0.8 workload.
"It means if someone is out, for example for an emergency situation, we're finding part time employees are able to flex up to do additional time," Mr Brown said.
"Existing staff are happy to fill in, because they know they might be the ones needing it time."
Mr Brown said there were a few key areas in which the council found it difficult to recruit skilled staff due to a known industry shortage.
He listed town planners, environmental health officers and building surveyors as having "very, very niche employer pathways".
Molly Appleton
