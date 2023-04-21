No more cyber hacks or leaks, says government

Labor are requesting further updates on the cyber hack that saw 16,000 documents and Tasmanian personal data and information released onto the dark web.
The Department of Education, Children and Young People was hacked by those with Russian links, and information from various organisations including TasTAFE and the Commissioner for Children and Young People was leaked online.
Labor technology spokeswoman Jen Butler called on Technology Minister Madeleine Ogilvie for more information who had "gone to ground" on the issue.
"We're hearing from people impacted that they feel like they're being kept in the dark," Ms Butler said.
"We were promised regular updates but nothing has been said since Friday last week. If there have been no further breaches or release of data the government should tell us."
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said no more state-held information had been stolen or posted.
"Cyber risk never goes away. Every single day, every enterprise - whether they are a government, large or small business, or a home owner - all of us are exposed to cyber risk on a daily bases and we have to manage that," Mr Ferguson said.
"The reason that there hasn't been any further updates is that there hasn't been any further information stolen that has been posted online in the dark web," he said.
He reminded all Tasmanians to be vigilant with cyber security.
"Check your privacy, check your passwords, do what you can to minimise your own risk, knowing that there has been affected data from third party systems...we obviously want to protect each other."
An Optus cyber hack earlier this year, which led to the dissemination of customer details, has resulted in a class action in the Federal Court.
Up to 100,000 affected Optus customers breached privacy, telecommunication and consumer laws.
Ms Butler raised the question as to whether Tasmanians impacted by the state department's hack could take similar action.
"It would be interesting to know from Minister Ogilvie if the Tasmanian government is exposed to similar legal action as a result of it having the worst cyber security preparedness in the country."
Technology Minister Madeleine Ogilivie said Labor was whipping up fear on the issue.
I suspect many Tasmanians were, quite rightly, completely unaware there was a shadow spokesperson for ICT, Science and Technology, as prior to late March they have not heard a single word from Ms Butler on this topic in a considerable amount of time," she said.
If not for the opportunity to throw mud, play politics and fear monger, the Tasmanian people may never have heard from Ms Butler in this role."
