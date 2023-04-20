When Curly Haslam-Coates arrived in Tasmania for a brief visit, she had the feeling of "oh, I'm home."
She said it was "the everything of Tasmania" that made her feel that way.
As a foodie and wine expert, she's passionate about Tasmania's local produce and culinary experiences and sharing that with others. "When it comes to food and drink, it absolutely brings the nerd out in me," she said.
Ms Haslam-Coates, who is originally from Yorkshire, said that her career in food was a beautiful accident. A home economics teacher sparked her love for food, which eventually led to career in the industry.
She's also been the manager for the Harvest Market in Launceston and now at Vintage Tasmania where she teaches the Wine and Spirit Education Trust qualifications. Her love for Tasmanian produce eventually took her to SBS Food's The Cook Up with Adam Liaw where she shared recipes that evoke her favourite seasonal food experiences in Tasmania.
On her first episode From the Heart, she shared a Tasmanian heirloom tomato salad with mozzarella and basil and paired the dish with a Tasmanian sparkling wine from Bream Creek.
For her, it's a recipe that is synonymous with a Tasmanian autumn. On episode two, she shared chocolate raspberry cheesecake brownies. "Raspberries are the best here in Tassie," she said.
Ms Haslam-Coates, who is based in Launceston, wants to inspire people to learn how to cook and to learn what is seasonal and local. It's about supporting local businesses, appreciating produce when it's at its best and passing on these skills and values to the next generation, she said.
Curly's top five food experiences in Northern Tasmania:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
