Team Tassie finished the Australian Junior Athletics Championships with 20 medals and the state's northern athletes made a big contribution in Brisbane.
Newstead Athletics' Alex Wojcik and North Launceston's Izzy Wing took home gold in the under-18 boys' decathlon and the under-17 girls' heptathlon.
Wing also claimed silver in the under-17 100-metre hurdles.
Meanwhile, Newstead's Sam Lindsay took silver in the under-16 3000m race walk in 12.58.45 minutes and backed it up the next day with bronze in the under-18 5000m walk.
In the latter, he competed two years above his age group and recorded a new state record for the under-16 5000m.
He crossed the line in 21.36.84 minutes, beating Will Robinson's previous state record of 22.36.
"It felt really good, a lot of hard work went into it and it really paid off," the 15-year-old said.
"The 5k started off pretty fast I was close to (silver medallist) Kodi (Clarkson) but then I started to fall back a bit after a while and then the boy in fourth from Queensland, he was coming up pretty close to me.
"With 700m to go he overtook me, then I overtook him again and picked it up a bit.
"Kodi was about 30m in front of me in the last lap and I did a pretty fast last lap (to narrow the gap)."
The youngster produced a big pb, slashing 43 seconds off his previous best.
He said he'd had a big focus on fitness and finishing off strongly at training.
He explained he took a more conservative approach in the 3000m - in which he has won silver the past three years - as he had the 5000m in mind.
Lindsay will have a break before gearing up for the winter road walks and Newstead's cross-country series.
He enjoyed representing the state.
"It's really good being part of the Tassie team, everyone is really supportive and all the parents are really nice and helpful" he said.
"We have a great team behind us who give us lots of support and help us stay calm when we're nervous."
There were 58 athletes representing Tasmania at the recent four-day competition.
Northern athletes at the championships:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
