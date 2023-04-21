The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sam Lindsay reflects on Australian Junior Athletics Championships

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
April 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Lindsay after winning silver in the under-16 3000-metre race walk at the national championships in Brisbane. Pictures supplied
Sam Lindsay after winning silver in the under-16 3000-metre race walk at the national championships in Brisbane. Pictures supplied

Team Tassie finished the Australian Junior Athletics Championships with 20 medals and the state's northern athletes made a big contribution in Brisbane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.