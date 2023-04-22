The Examiner
Margot Baird moves on from Gallery Pejean after a decade as director and owner

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
April 22 2023 - 12:00pm
Margot Baird will be moving on as the director and owner of Gallery Pejean. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Gallery Pejean will pass into new hands as Madeline Gordon takes over as owner from director Margot Baird who has decided to move on from the business.

