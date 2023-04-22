Gallery Pejean will pass into new hands as Madeline Gordon takes over as owner from director Margot Baird who has decided to move on from the business.
Ms Baird, an artist herself, started Gallery Pejean a decade ago.
After several years of living overseas, Ms Baird was drawn to Tasmania with the hope of finding an arts scene here.
"I had this idea that there was a pub on every corner and an art gallery on every other corner," she said.
She bought a house and settled in Launceston but realised that there were few galleries.
Ms Baird, who has previously taught art at a high school and tertiary level, had wanted to open a gallery for a while.
After moving to Launceston, she spotted the perfect commercial property for her gallery at 57 George Street.
She said her highlights over the last ten years had been coming across new artists, meeting people and helping to build the careers of Tasmanian artists.
Ms Baird said that she hoped that her legacy with Gallery Pejean had been in building its reputation, making it "a go-to place to buy art" and "bringing an art feeling to Launceston."
Ms Baird said that she was looking forward to getting back into her own art practice and exploring more of Tasmania.
Over the last few years, Gallery Pejean has displayed the work of Tasmanian artists like David Lake, Michael White, Kate Piekutowski and Leoni Duff.
"Being the only commercial gallery, she's been a great advantage to the Launceston art scene," Ms Duff said.
"She's fostered a lot of new and upcoming artists and really developed their careers for them."
The new owner and director of Gallery Pejean is Madeline Gordon, who is moving into the art scene from a background in marketing, project management and communications.
Mrs Gordon has previously worked for the Office of the Coordinator General and the Water Department and has links to the industry through her mother Helene Weeding who is a local artist.
Mrs Gordon said that she hoped to collaborate with galleries interstate and to promote Tasmanian artists both within and outside Tasmania.
Mrs Gordon is young, local, with a lot of contacts and the "right person who'll do a good job," Ms Baird said.
The official handover is May 15. Ms Baird will be showcasing her final Director's Choice exhibition on May 5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.