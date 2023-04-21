Tasmania Devils welcome back two of their big guns after a strong win at UTAS Stadium last weekend.
AFL Academy pair Colby McKercher (Launceston) and Jack Callinan (Clarence) return to the line-up alongside Glenorchy's Connor Ling as the Devils take on Northern Territory.
The sides meet at Cragieburn's Highgate Recreation Reserve on Sunday, with the Devils sitting at 2-1 following home wins at Dial Park and UTAS Stadium either side of a loss to the Bendigo Pioneers at North Melbourne's Arden Street complex.
They sit 10th on the Coates Talent League ladder as the highest-ranked side to have only played three games, with a win on Sunday set to put them equal on points with teams placed second to seventh.
The Northern Terrtorians have only played one match so far this season, sitting on the bottom of the ladder after a 173-point loss to the Calder Cannons last Sunday at the same oval.
North Launceston's Jasper French, Clarence's Blake Harper and North Hobart's Harry McLeod make way for the three inclusions.
McKercher and Callinan missed last week's win over Eastern Ranges due to AFL Academy representation against Port Adelaide's SANFL line-up.
As many AFL recruiters looked on, McKercher was named in the side's best players, collecting 15 touches and four tackles, while Callinan kicked a goal, had nine disposals and three tackles.
The Devils and Northern Territory match-up is the sole match across the Coates Talent League boys' roster, with the other 16 teams all on a bye week.
There are three matches in the girls' roster but the Tasmania Devils do not feature, with their next game not until May 20.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.