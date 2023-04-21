Meander Valley will be hoping to go one better this season in the NTFAW division one, but have been handed a tough return match against the relegated Hillwood Sharks.
Saturday's clash promises to be an important one as both sides look to measure themselves among the competition.
Suns coach Charlotte How said the Sharks were not to be underestimated.
"We're expecting a really tough battle, we're certainly not going into it with any expectations of winning or anything like that," she said.
"We know that they've recruited really well and their competition last year would have been a lot tougher compared to what division one provides as well at the moment."
Last year's grand finalists perhaps improved the most of any team in 2022, but How believed there was plenty more for the squad to continue working on.
"We identified a lot of things towards the back end of the year that we probably could have worked on to be able to get us a little bit further developed," she said.
"We do have a lot of new players coming in, so we're just trying to build with them included in the team now and using the experience from previous years."
The Suns have two players debuting in Brooke Millington, who before this season had never played football before, and Rhiannon Janes who is also playing the code for the first time, having transferred from rugby.
Hillwood went win-less during 2022 and coach Dwayne Beeton said it was as much about rediscovering confidence as anything else.
"We just want to try and be competitive and have a bit of fun," he said.
"Hopefully, we have a bit of a crack and be competitive and then we'll see where we are at the end of round four or five, we'll be able to work out where we sit. We're going into the unknown at the minute, which is good and exciting for us."
Nikki Eastoe, Taylah Leonard, Halle Pearce, Ella Graham, Cassie Burnett, Naomi Edwards and Sophie Brimfield make up the seven debutants that Hillwood will be fielding.
Longford and Evandale opened the season on Friday night at Longford Recreation Ground, while East Coast play their inaugural match at home against George Town. Deloraine had the bye.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
