NTFAW division one preview: Suns wary of relegated Hillwood

By Ben Hann
April 21 2023 - 5:18pm
Meander Valley won't be taking relegated opponents Hillwood Sharks lightly. Picture by Craig George
Meander Valley will be hoping to go one better this season in the NTFAW division one, but have been handed a tough return match against the relegated Hillwood Sharks.

