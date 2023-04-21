Bridgenorth Parrots are buoyant following their 122-point victory against a youthful Launceston outfit, but they will be facing a bit of an unknown challenge when they take on South Launceston at Youngtown Oval.
With last week's two matches out of the way, Saturday officially marks round one for the NTFAW premier division with the Bulldogs set to play their first match since being promoted from division one.
Parrots' coach Bobby Beams was ecstatic with his side's performance to begin the season.
"It was great reward for a big pre-season. The girls have worked exceptionally hard and we did some things internally like the practice match trip to the mainland, which they loved, and we did so much on our culture and they worked bloody hard," he said.
"To actually play a game and get a good result was really good, but we are under no illusion that the comp is going to be easy.
"There's some very good teams and we will be obviously coming up against one of them in South this week and then down the track, because the other teams are all going to be good as well."
The clash also marks a piece of history for the Parrots' women's team, with co-captain Mikaela Clarke set to become the first to reach 50 games.
"She's been there since we started, and she's only missed one game in that time, so we're only up to our 51st game for the program," Beams explained.
"She's one of the players who has really driven our culture over the first four years ... she doesn't miss training runs, she's improved her game and her own leadership dramatically over that period of time and is just so invested in the club."
Meanwhile, South Launceston coach Aaron Viney said the Bulldogs were looking forward to the opportunity to face one of the competition's best teams.
"Obviously Bridgenorth showed some pretty good early form last week, they look like they're probably going to be the side to beat throughout the year," he said.
"The first thing we want is effort for the full four quarters from all the girls. We're probably a bit of an unknown to the competition, we don't know where we really sit.
"We've had a pretty good pre-season, we think we're tracking okay, but I guess it's going to be a real test tomorrow with Bridgenorth."
Both teams have changes for the Saturday morning clash; the Parrots are replacing Bec Edwards, who suffered a broken leg, Emma Woods and Alice Robinson with Jaymee Wright, Cody Lindsay and Mel Harris who is making her debut.
The Bulldogs will have four debutants of their own in Makayla Wood, Taylah Weldon, Chloe Cunningham and Liana Freestone, with three also available from the Tasmania Devils in Georgia Gillow, Jaslyn Freestone and Keely Morrison.
Elsewhere, the Blues will look to learn from last weekend in their clash with Old Launcestonians, who are coming off a confidence-boosting win against Old Scotch.
The Thistles will be at home for the first time this season when they play Scottsdale, who will be playing their first match.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
