The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFAW premier: Newcomers South Launceston face Bridgenorth

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated April 21 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bobby Beams is aware of the threat South Launceston will pose. Picture by Paul Scambler
Bobby Beams is aware of the threat South Launceston will pose. Picture by Paul Scambler

Bridgenorth Parrots are buoyant following their 122-point victory against a youthful Launceston outfit, but they will be facing a bit of an unknown challenge when they take on South Launceston at Youngtown Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.