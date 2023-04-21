A driver faced a very close call when a piece of wood fell from a passing log truck and crashed through their windscreen.
Tasmania Police said the incident occurred when a white SUV was travelling eastbound on Bridport Road, Pipers River at about 2.30pm.
"The log truck was travelling in the opposite direction," police said.
"This is a solemn reminder of the need for motorists to ensure their load is secured before travelling on our roads.
"It's incredibly lucky no one was injured."
Tasmania Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Jason Elmer said a secure load was to limit the risk of objects flying from a vehicle.
"Particularly if you're traveling on the highway, we would want to make sure that any load that is being carried in or on a vehicle is secured to withstand accidentally coming through from the vehicle," Acting Assistant Commissioner Elmer said.
"That goes for vehicles of all sizes.
"The onus is on the operator of the truck to ensure that their load is sufficiently secured to ensure that nothing has come from it."
He said he believed the extreme nature of Wednesday's event was rare.
"That could quite easily have been a fatal incident," he said.
"That doesn't happen very often. Quite often people when they're out and about, we might see someone getting into the tip on a weekend that's got a large load on their trailer and we will occasionally issue cautions or infringement notices for insecure loads too."
Police confirmed on Friday the investigation to identify the truck and driver involved was ongoing.
"The driver of the car was understandably shaken from the incident," they said.
Anyone with information that would assist the investigation has been asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers at crimestopperstas.com.au - quoting reference number TCR#23002344.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
