Tasmania Police investigates piece of wood lodged in car windscreen

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated April 21 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:10pm
A piece of wood was lodged into the windscreen of a white SUV on Wednesday. Picture by Tasmania Police
A driver faced a very close call when a piece of wood fell from a passing log truck and crashed through their windscreen.

