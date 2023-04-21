Tasmania's much anticipated winter festival Dark Mofo is expanding after a rush of first week ticket sales and multiple sold out events.
Festival organisers announced this week new shows and a slew of venue upgrades to increase capacity for the festival's most popular events.
Art Program Curator and Senior Producer Dexter Rosengrave said the exploration of darkness was key to their identity as a festival.
"But at the heart of Dark Mofo is powerful ritual, collectivity and transformation," Rosengrave said.
One of the new events, TRANCE, by Berlin-based Chinese artist Tianzhuo Chen will run from June 8 to 10 at MAC2.
Over three days, Tinazhuo's cast of characters will push the corporeal limits of the body with a 12-hour performance ritual, with each day split into six two-hour chapters, and provide a space for the audience to participate in a journey to reach a trance state of mind.
Another new announcement to note is the performance Community of Grieving, by European sound artists and music activists Zosia Houbowska and Julia Giertz.
With many Dark Mofo events in high demand, organisers moved three previously sold-out shows to the larger 2,500 capacity concert venue at MAC2, enabling a second release of tickets available.
This allowed for a bigger performance for a significantly bigger production, which is now planned for Trentemoller (DNK), an indie electronic music composer and multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire.
Rosengrave said they were excited by the new additions to the program.
"They elicit an individual response that communally exalts us all," they said.
More information on the new shows and tickets can be found on Dark Mofo's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues.
