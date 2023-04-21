The Examiner

Behind the lens: When less camera gear is actually more

April 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Curiosity, Kyoto, Japan. Photos: Rod Thompson
Curiosity, Kyoto, Japan. Photos: Rod Thompson

Breaking the COVID habit, my wife and I went on a trip to Perth WA to visit family and re-discover our travel legs. We used to travel a lot, trying to get away at least once a year overseas, so recent restrictions forced a very different life dynamic on us.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.