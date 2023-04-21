Breaking the COVID habit, my wife and I went on a trip to Perth WA to visit family and re-discover our travel legs. We used to travel a lot, trying to get away at least once a year overseas, so recent restrictions forced a very different life dynamic on us.
It is odd to think our two four-year-old dogs have never known the "other" us.
Considering that taking a camera with me is tantamount to a "bus drivers driving holiday", I do two things that break from my daily habits. I travel light and I use my favourite semi-amateur grade gear.
If pushed, and not very hard, I would admit that travel photography is my favourite time with a camera.
Sport, landscape, drama, portrait etc all have their place, but travel, including street photography by default is my one timeless crush.
Street photography is one of the easiest forms of photography to build a kit for. Actually shooting it is not necessarily easy, but the gear is basic, mundane even.
What I am going to talk about below may seem limiting to many, but it has been found to be ideal for my style and needs, so please walk your own path.
For this type of photography, a pair of competent base line cameras (for me Olympus EM10 Mk2's or older EM5 Mk1's), each paired with either a single semi wide focal length (Olympus 17mm) or short telephoto (Olympus 45mm) lens and I am set for a good day out.
This is fast, organised and capable.
If I know for a fact a wildlife element may arise, maybe I will take a kit grade telephoto zoom and occasionally a wider lens is taken for building interiors (Panasonic 9mm), but otherwise the two plus two kit works and fits into a small, low profile travel bag, which does not scream "photographer" and most importantly is always ready to go.
The trick is to remove any step in the process after the first (seeing the photo) to the last (taking the photo), which includes unnecessary zooming, changing lenses, focussing uncertainty, removing lens caps, reversing hoods, even turning cameras on.
Silent cameras, waist high viewing and good battery life are also helpful, but most of the important stuff is down to you.
The temptation to carry more is always there, but I know from countless days wandering and exploring, that extra lenses are forgotten and unwanted weight is resented.
It is all about moving fast and absorbing sights, not over thinking the photography. A short while in, it becomes automatic, instinctive, something I find freeing and relaxing.
The reality is, most of my travel and street shots are taken with a single camera and the 17mm lens, the second outfit is only used when that combination really does not suit or I consciously choose to use a different perspective.
If only have one or the other is with me, the "lost" opportunities are simply cut loose.
I never look back and think to myself they all look the same or I wish I had use a different lens. What I have speaks for itself or fails to, the technical side rarely rates a mention.
There is no need to cover every focal length, just represent the broad strokes of close in, with a wider perspective and slightly removed, with compressed perspective.
The quality out of most modern cameras is so good that cropping is a realistic tool, allowing you the benefit of shooting fast, then processing with consideration.
The combination of sharp glass, decent pixel counts and realistic needs, often turns a short telephoto into a genuine wildlife lens.
As I said above, this is me, so you do you, but regardless of how you kit up, travel well (and often).
- Rod Thompson
