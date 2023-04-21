After several promotions in the past year, Launceston's Jayden Pearson has received the biggest one this week.
The 27-year-old has been upgraded to the Fédération Internationale de Hockey International Umpire Panel after first umpiring at the level in October.
Pearson officiated the under-21 Sultan of Johor Tournament in Malaysia and was informed of his successful application to the panel on Monday night.
"It's an awesome achievement to join some very well-respected Australian umpires who are in the international system," he said.
"Australia has always batted well above its average in the officiating department and I'm just one of the people fortunate enough to be coming through this really successful system at the moment.
"We have had five officials all join the international panel in the last month or so and I'm just really thankful for being able to work with this group."
Pearson admitted "nothing really changes" for the moment apart from the fact he is able to be appointed to international tournaments through the FIH.
He will still be based in Tasmania, playing and umpiring Greater Northern League and the state club cup competitions as well as corresponding with his Oceania Officials Development Program mentor - another promotion he received this season.
"I will also now be assessed at an international level at Hockey One and any other senior matches that I'm fortunate enough to get an opportunity to officiate on," he said.
"The aim is to hopefully get an opportunity to umpire another international tournament or test series and start working towards getting enough reports from these games to try and progress further through the international system."
Pearson's first phone calls were to his mum and dad - Andrea and Colin - who are both in Darwin at the under-15 national championships, before getting in contact with his wife Mikalah to share the good news.
The upgraded umpire was quick to thank his fellow Tasmanian officials who have helped him reach his new-found status.
"The Hockey Tasmania officiating group do an amazing job at supporting our Tassie umpires at a grassroots level and are able to develop them through to the international stage," Pearson said.
"In a time when funding seems to be forever decreasing for officiating, they manage to provide a wealth of knowledge and support to help develop our umpires to provide the best performance they can."
Pearson was also a playing member of Tasmania's 2014 Australian Hockey League premiership side.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
