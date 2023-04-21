Yes to Voice in Tasmania, but popularity drops in national polls

The views of Tasmanians regarding a Voice to parliament are on par with the rest of Australia, according to latest polling, which shows 38 per cent would vote 'yes'.
The snap SMS poll by Roy Morgan has 38 per per cent voting 'yes' to a Voice to parliament, 33 per cent voting 'no' with 29 per cent undecided in Tasmania.
Australians will vote in a referendum later this year that will decide whether there should be an Indigenous voice to parliament.
This Voice would consist of an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander group who would provide formal advice to parliament on all topics and issues impacting the wellbeing of Indigenous people, such as housing, heritage protection, welfare and native title.
The poll found that across Australia the majority was still in favour of the Voice, with 46 per cent voting 'yes' and 15 per cent undecided, however this figure compared to earlier polling had dropped.
In every state and territory the 'yes' vote had dropped, including Tasmania, and two states produced a 'no' majority, which included Queensland and South Australia.
When a referendum on the Voice to parliament occurs a majority of states and territories must produce a 'yes' vote in addition to a majority of votes for 'yes' across the total voting number.
In an online analysis of referendums, Tasmanian psephologist Kevin Bonham said history shows that referendums have a high failure track record in Australia.
He said there had been 8 successes and 36 failed referendums out of a total of 44, but provided reasons for why 'yes' to the Voice might prevail.
"There are a few reasons for optimism that the Yes case might buck the historic trend. Firstly, partisanship is declining; the Coalition's opposition speaks to a voter base that was barely over a third at the election and is probably not over a third now," Mr Bonham said.
"It may be that fewer people are listening to it and that general goodwill can carry the government across the line if the Albanese government continues its long polling honeymoon."
Mr Bonham said the second reason related to the emotive, politically charged subject that voters might have strong attachments to.
"A barrier for the No campaign...is the perception that opposing the Voice is racist or at least an act of callous indifference to the plight of Indigenous Australians," he said.
"For the No position the challenges are to license as many voters as possible to vote No by making a No vote widely acceptable, such that it ceases to attract the stigma of racism."
He said this might be done by arguments that the Voice as its currently stands is too radical or will have unintended consequences, or that it is a tokenism attempt for change.
