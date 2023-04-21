Launceston local Jakeb Morris will be walking from the Launceston Cenotaph to Latrobe on ANZAC Day to raise money for Cancer Council Tasmania in honour of his grandfather, a Vietnam War veteran, who died from cancer.
Mr Morris said cancer had a history of impacting his family.
"It's cost us a bit, so we've come together as a group and want to do more to raise awareness," Mr Morris said.
"Every year I shave my head around this time and donate, but this year I wanted to do something a bit bigger and since my grandfather was from Latrobe, I thought I'd walk there."
Mr Morris' grandfather, Rodney Sheehan, served in the 2nd Royal Australian Regiment in Vietnam for three years.
After the war, Mr Sheehan worked at the Rosebery mines and later settled in Latrobe where he lived the rest of his life.
Mr Morris said he would march with Mr Sheehan every year in Latrobe on ANZAC Day.
"He meant a lot to me and he taught me a lot about life," he said.
"He was also a very funny man. There were countless times I'd go see him just for his jokes."
Mr Morris said his grandfather was a big supporter of the Latrobe Demons Cricket Club, and enjoyed having a few quiet beers at the local pub.
"He was a very standard man after that, he wasn't too out there and he just loved to do his own thing."
Mr Morris said he set a fundraising target of $2500.
"I've got close to $500 which has been pretty generous," Mr Morris said.
"I plan on updating my progress on social media while I'm walking to really promote it to get people out and I've got a few people coming to walk who are donating to the cause."
Mr Morris will be walking 82 kilometres and expects to finish at midnight on Wednesday morning.
"I think doing a bigger walk means suffering a bit more, but it's nothing compared to the countless times he went through chemotherapy," he said.
"I want to show people that you set your mind to something, you can do it for good cause that's worthwhile."
The money raised will be disbursed by Cancer Council Tasmania.
Donations can be made to Mr Morris' cause through his mycause page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.