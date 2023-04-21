The Examiner
Jakeb Morris will walk 82 kilometres on ANZAC Day to raise money for Cancer Council

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
April 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Jakeb Morris will start at the Launceston Cenotaph at the ANZAC Day dawn service and walk 82 kilometres to Latrobe. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston local Jakeb Morris will be walking from the Launceston Cenotaph to Latrobe on ANZAC Day to raise money for Cancer Council Tasmania in honour of his grandfather, a Vietnam War veteran, who died from cancer.

