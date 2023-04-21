Hawthorn have uncovered a hidden gem in forward Fergus Greene this season, who comes into Sunday's game at UTAS Stadium against Adelaide Crows with plenty of confidence.
Kicking three goals last time out, the 25-year-old showcased his elite athleticism on the field and has been injecting the squad with his enthusiasm off it.
Perhaps his greatest asset though, is his resilience, a characteristic which he has been forced to rely upon multiple times in his short career.
Growing up in Bendigo, Greene was, by his own admission, never a prolific footballer in juniors while his older brother, Seb, tore it up.
In fact, it was not until he was playing under-18 football at Sandhurst Dragons - a club which has produced the likes of Joel Selwood and Nick Dal Santo - where he found his stride.
"I battled through juniors, because Seb was dominating through juniors I always felt there was a lot of pressure on me to go well and I probably didn't find my footy nous and understanding until probably under-18s," Greene said.
"I had a bit of a growth spurt along that same time and that helped me a bit, but it was a bit of a shock when I started playing reasonable, consistent footy at Sandhurst just because it was so unfamiliar."
Despite recovering from a stress fracture in his foot which ruled him for almost a year, Greene had a strong season as an 18-year-old and was selected for Bendigo Pioneers for five games.
The 186-centimetre forward also did himself no harm for draft selection when he ran a staggering 15.8 in the beep test.
"I had a manager which was bizarre, because I only played a handful of games and I actually remember when he called me I thought it was one of my mates taking the piss out of me," Greene said of the lead-up to the draft.
"Once it got to draft night, I was hopeful, but I still didn't think it was going to happen. I caught up with my best mate and he gave me a bit of a clip and said, 'I think probably wait till Monday you might have a chance at the rookie [draft], but I wouldn't give yourself too much hope."
Despite those words of encouragement, Greene was drafted as pick 70 in the 2016 draft by the Western Bulldogs.
Such was the nature of Greene's late development, his final match for the Dragons was the reserves grand final, which he duly won with brother Seb.
Making his debut on a freezing day in Ballarat against Port Adelaide, Greene accumulated five games at AFL level, before he was delisted at the end of 2020 after a prolonged stretch of injuries thwarted his opportunities.
Served the largest blow to his AFL dream to date, the Hawks' joint leading goal-scorer this season was at his closest to giving up his dream for good.
"I had confidence in my head - maybe even overconfidence - that I thought I could get back and obviously that dwindled the longer I was out of the system and I started to lose that confidence," he said.
"In five years time, I didn't want to wake up and go, 'did I give it my best?', but the challenge was, is it now past that point of return.
But his resilience once again kicked into gear. Shaking off injuries and focusing on team performances rather than his own, Greene found his rhythm at Box Hill Hawks in the VFL and in his second season booted 53 goals.
Fergus Greene celebrates a reserves grand final win with father Chris and brother Seb. Picture supplied
Picked up at the end of last season by Hawthorn, the Bendigo product has already been touted as a Jack Gunston replacement which are big shoes to fill.
But the former pen salesman was not focused on comparisons, merely enjoying seeing his own game improve as well as bringing his positive character to the group.
"I've taken a little bit more out of each game and I think footy is never really linear, but my performances have probably gone in that trajectory to this point so far in the season," he said.
"I just try and have a bit of a laugh. Obviously, we're 1-4 for the year, so it's a challenging space to be in, especially with the young group, so I think just trying to keep morale up week-to-week so that when it comes to game day, we're ready and refreshed.
"A fun line that always throw out and I think Sam [Mitchell] enjoys it is that when we're doing a hard session I yell out, 'boys, we could be selling pens'."
With the Crows coming off a rampant win against Carlton, Greene pointed out the advantage the Hawks will need to make use of - their home away from home.
"I've never really read into too much about home and away trips and things like that, but we've played at UTAS twice this year, we played Collingwood, who are flying at the moment, and we got within a goal and then obviously beat North," he said.
"It's a fortress, amazingly enough, it gives us a bit of confidence going in when we are playing there and we know a team is going to have to play their best footy to get over line against us."
The Hawks have produced high quality patches of football in nearly all their games so far this season, something Greene feels needs to be sustained for longer if they are to claim victory.
"I think it's about putting full games together and you're always going to want that but with a young group it's going to be challenging," he said. "If we can do that, we've shown our best footy is as good as anyone else's."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.