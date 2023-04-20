The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The upper house has a big say in how local government reform plays out

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 20 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local Government Minister Nic Street will decide on the final stage of reform after September this year. File photo
Local Government Minister Nic Street will decide on the final stage of reform after September this year. File photo

As the government progresses its controversial local government reform, which could see some smaller councils merged with larger ones, several independent Legislative Council members have urged the government to considered introducing a ward system that could help merged councils retain their local voices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.