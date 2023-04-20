As the government progresses its controversial local government reform, which could see some smaller councils merged with larger ones, several independent Legislative Council members have urged the government to considered introducing a ward system that could help merged councils retain their local voices.
Local Government Minister, Nic Street, on Wednesday committed to taking the eventual reform model to the state parliament, following speculation that he would use special powers under the Local Government Act to implement the reforms directly.
Labor's Local Government spokesman, Pembroke MLC Luke Edmunds, has already said he wouldn't support any forced council amalgamations.
"In plenty of other communities, it's been shown that if you force this from the top down, you get adverse results for communities, like higher rates and loss of services," he said.
With the government needing independent support to pass any local government reforms, some independent chamber members on Thursday urged the government to consider wards as a way for merged councils to continue representing their communities.
Along with several other chamber members, Nelson independent MLC Meg Webb agreed a ward system should be part of the discussion, but was - for some reason - not under consideration by the review being carried out by the Local Government Board.
"They don't contemplate things like ward systems, which are the sort of things that people point to ensure there's still representation, particularly for lower-population areas of an amalgamated council," she said.
"It doesn't seem to be part of the proposal, apparently, so I'm not sure why that's been ruled out."
Like others, she said it was too early to discuss specifics of the proposal. But she said she was "not a fan" of forced amalgamations.
"That has been problematic when it has been imposed elsewhere, so it does need to be a result of a conversation with the community and that has at least broad agreement in the community."
"I think it's going to be a really hard ask to land on something that's got really thorough agreement across the community, we know this from all previous attempts to have this conversation about local government."
"So I don't anticipate that it's going to be a smooth road for whatever model ultimately emerges."
Hobart independent MLC Rob Valentine agreed that a ward system, where councillors represent geographic areas within the council area, would assist merged councils in continuing to represent their communities.
"If there were mergers, then through that ward system, there would be representatives elected for each of those current municipal areas which could still maintain representation," he said.
"So those current council areas can still have their voices heard and be effective, and give a local voice to their areas without losing their identity. "
But he stressed that it was "premature" to discuss how the upper house should respond to the reform.
He said he thought the concern of smaller councils was understandable.
"The concern is that smaller councils and the people in those rural areas, that their voices will be lost. I think there are ways of being able to ensure that their voices aren't entirely lost," he said.
Ruth Forrest, MLC for the North-West seat of Murchison, said councils in her electorate were willing to discuss how to make their representation and service delivery more efficient and effective.
"I represent some of the smallest councils in the state, and it is difficult for them to provide services, some of the smaller councils have the largest road networks, for example, so the challenges for rural councils are different from city councils," she said.
These smaller councils thus have their own genuine concerns about some aspects of the reform proposals, Ms Forrest said.
But she said that if done properly, forced amalgamations might not be necessary.
"If the government does this consultation process well, then the need for forced amalgamations should disappear, because we'll get to a point of shared agreement about how best to do this," she said.
"But when you start forcing people to do stuff, that's when you are going to get problems."
Launceston MLC Rosemary Armitage said she agreed with the need for reform.
"We've got too many councils now, 29 is just not viable when you look at what we've got," she said.
"But you have to make sure depending on who they are merging with, that the constituents don't lose out, that the people are looked after," she said.
"I think we need a ward system, we need some way of making sure, particularly in the more outlying areas, we need to make sure they are not losing services."
"If the government is going to do forced amalgamations, then they have to make sure the reservations of councils are actually factored into the equation," he said.
He said the government should look at examples interstate where forced amalgamations did not work.
"In Queensland, where forced amalgamations have not worked, and both councils or three councils have found themselves worse off," he said.
This was particularly the case if one of more of the councils being merged was enduring financial stress, he said.
"We need to be careful about which councils they do combine together to make sure it is a strong and financially viable entity," he said.
He wasn't as enthusiastic about wards, because councils on the North-West coast typically were more familiar with their neighbouring councils.
"On the North-West coast, most people know who the movers and shakers are in both areas."
He said he was more concerned with claims that merged councils would lead to lower rates or better services.
"That hasn't been proven in any area in any amalgamation .. if anything, it does give access to more professional staff, more planners or engineers."
