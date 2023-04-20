An alternative housing vision for Macquarie Point in direct opposition to the government's AFL stadium proposal has heavyweight support, including the former Governor and author Richard Flanagan.
The new proposal would see 1,000 new homes built at the site, sitting alongside a nationally significant Truth and Reconciliation Park.
The housing would be a mix of public and private showcasing timber from North West Tasmania.
Other ideas for the site include the relocation of the Antarctic Base, a new State Library, a tidal swimming pool and a hub for a new light rail transit system.
The project would cost almost half that of the football stadium, including $300 million for the new homes and $100 million to the Truth and Reconciliation Park and an Indigenous Cultural Centre.
The plan is backed by former Governor Kate Warner, literary political talent Richard Flanagan, University of Tasmania Pro-Vice Chancellor for aboriginal leadership Professor Greg Lehman, Tenants' Union principal solicitor Ben Bartl and ethical lawyer Roland Browne.
Ms Warner said the new proposal, and not the plan for a football stadium, should be applauded.
"I am whole-heartedly supportive of this inspiring and imaginative vision for a housing development at Mac Point which incorporates so many exciting elements and at the same time, responds to our needs," she said.
"I applaud the fact that it has as its centrepiece, not a football stadium, but a Truth and Reconciliation Park and a Tasmanian Indigenous Cultural and Heritage Centre, a place where their story can belong to Aboriginal people of lutruwita/trouwunna and not be told or misrepresented by others."
Mr Flanagan said labelled the $750 million stadium plan as a white elephant.
"Tasmania doesn't have a stadium problem-it has a housing problem. This is about a thousand new homes for Tasmania honouring 40,000 years of Indigenous history. It's about an international showcase of iconic design and urban renewal."
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the new proposal showed what could be possible at the site.
"There's no mandate for a billion dollar stadium and very little public support.
"The plan is an inspiring reminder of the site's potential to be a real place for people, Aboriginal culture, sustainability and science...it's about what is best for Tasmania, not what's best for the AFL."
Labor economic development spokesman Dean Winter said utilising Macquarie Point for Tasmanians most pressing housing issue was a superior vision to a stadium.
"The site presents an opportunity to generate significant social and economic benefit for Tasmania."
