Reigning premiers Launceston will have to take on the dangerous Clarence at Bellerive Oval without co-captain Jobi Harper.
The Blues' star is unavailable through work commitments, with coach Mitch Thorp wary of what Clarence bring to the table.
"There's no doubt we're underdogs this week and we haven't been in that position for a little while but we watched them closely round one and they were pretty powerful," he said.
"They've retained the majority of their list, they've got a lot of experience and they're well coached, well drilled, they play footy the right way so we're really looking forward to it because we're under no illusions we need to get better.
"We haven't played particularly well in the first two rounds, we've had some patches where we've been okay, but we need to play four quarters to get anywhere near them this weekend."
The Blues have accounted for North Launceston and North Hobart in contrasting clashes in their first two rounds. They defeated their cross-town rivals by less than a kick under lights on Good Friday before beating the Demons by 43 points last weekend.
Their opponents come into the contest following the bye and Thorp - who has two weeks left of his overhanging suspension - knows how good their forward line of Colin Garland, Noah Holmes and Bryce Alomes can be.
"They're very capable players, particularly Colin, I've got a lot of respect for the work that he's done at AFL level and then coming back to Tassie footy and playing for as long as he has and winning the Hudson Medal as a 34-year-old last year just typifies the condition he keeps himself in and it's been great for our competition," Thorp said.
"Their three key tall forwards are their avenues to goal, we need to try and take some of the supply away from those guys.
"Under-rated is their ruckman - Sam Green is potentially the best follower in the competition. He may not be the best tap ruckman but he accumulates a lot of the ball and we need to make sure we put some time and effort into stopping his clearances."
Launceston will add two debutants to their growing list this weekend as Seth Pfeiffer and Jordan Cowell replace Jack O'Neill [neck complaint] and Harper.
Pfeiffer is a young competitive tall, who completed his time-trial to earn his spot earlier this week, while Cowell has been in fine form in the development league - kicking 10 goals in his first two games.
They join Brodie Wiggins, Campbell Atkins, Deagan Madden, O'Neill, Conall McCormack, Khai Lunson, Josh Gillow and Arie Schoenmaker as Launceston's debutants for this season.
"It was a key strategy of ours not to go out and pay overs for recruits locally - we wanted to invest in our kids and we'll stick with them," Thorp said.
"It's amazing what 10 or 15 games will do to their confidence and their ability on the field so we'll have a couple more debutants this week and we'll try and make sure we find, like young James Leake last year, try and find what we've got to work with come the back end of the year."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
