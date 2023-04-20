The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Star midfielder Jobi Harper out for Launceston against Clarence

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
April 20 2023 - 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jobi Harper flies high in the Tasmanian State League grand final last year against Kingborough. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Jobi Harper flies high in the Tasmanian State League grand final last year against Kingborough. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Reigning premiers Launceston will have to take on the dangerous Clarence at Bellerive Oval without co-captain Jobi Harper.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.