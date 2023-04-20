Beaconsfield man cools on idea of guilty plea

A Beaconsfield man went cold on the idea of pleading guilty to driving charges after a magistrate told him he was likely to go to spend some time in the cooler.
Phillip Mark Frost, 49, a former ice user, was seeking a sentence indication from magistrate Ken Stanton in the event that he pleaded guilty to charges of evading police, exceeding the speed limit, driving without a licence and reckless driving.
Police prosecutor Nathaniel Eldershaw said that Mr Frost was sitting in his mother's car apparently waiting for police to leave on May 22 last year.
When they departed, he conducted an aggressive U turn and sped through the Beaconsfield shopping precinct at a speed of 106km/h in a 60km/h zone.
He said the vehicle swerved aggressively causing an oncoming vehicle to brake to avoid a collision.
Police disengaged from following Mr Frost because of the danger of the busy shopping zone.
"It was last seen on Greens Beach Road, but police were unable to positively identify the defendant but saw that there was only one occupant," he said.
When police visited him at home, he said he was a passenger in the vehicle.
But Mr Eldershaw said that CCCTV showed Mr Frost getting into the driver's seat.
Defence counsel Matthew Williams said Mr Frost was seeking an indication from Mr Stanton whether he would consider a home detention order or a wholly suspended sentence of imprisonment.
Mr Williams said Mr Frost was the sole carer for his elderly mother.
He conceded that Mr Frost's record was relatively lengthy.
The court heard that he had prior convictions for aggravated evasion of police, four previous cases of evading police, a conviction for driving while disqualified in 2019 and a case of drug driving.
He said he had spent four weeks in jail for minor stealing offences in 2020.
"After that he decided to turn things around and change his ways," Mr Williams said.
Mr Stanton remarked:
"That's a rather unfortunate phrase given his U turn while driving in this case."
Mr Williams said Mr Frost had worked hard to overcome an addiction to drugs.
"Why did he try to evade police?" Mr Stanton asked.
Mr Williams said he was not in a position to explain, but asked Mr Stanton about the likely sentence.
Mr Stanton said he would not consider any other sentence other than imprisonment if Frost pleaded guilty.
"I don't know how long, but if he was hoping for something less then I wouldn't give it to him," he said.
Mr Williams said he would not expect the sentencing indication to be accepted, and after a break, it was confirmed.
Mr Frost entered pleas of not guilty and the matter was set down for mention on June 22, 2023.
