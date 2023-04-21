NBL1 South live coverage: Tornadoes v Knox Raiders at Elphin

It's game night!
There's been plenty of buzz about the Launceston Tornadoes this week.
Point guard Micah Simpson is returning from a back injury and it's the first game of the season at Elphin Sports Centre.
Coach Sarah Veale is pumped to have the full squad available and the group is keen to bounce back from their tough away double-header last weekend.
The Torns host Knox Raiders at 6pm in their fourth game of the fixture.
Simpson, who spent the summer with WNBL side Bendigo Spirit, hasn't played for the Tornadoes since early August.
She missed the rest of the 2022 campaign after breaking her wrist against Sandringham.
The guard had averaged 10 points per game and four rebounds.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
