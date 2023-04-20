A limited edition plaque in honour of the Unknown Solider will be on display with pride and joy by two RSL sub branches.
Rotary Club of West Tamar gifted the commemorative item each to Beaconsfield RSL and Exeter RSL in a presentation and morning tea held on Thursday.
Rotary Club of West Tamar president Barry Easther said the initiative had grown from the Rotary's district governor's desire for the organisation and RSL to build closer relationships.
"It was a pleasure to present the plaque of the Unknown Solider to the Beaconsfield RSL sub branch and the Exeter RSL sub branch," Mr Easther said.
"It's also appropriate to do it a few days before ANZAC Day. It doesn't hurt any of us to recall the lives given for us to remain a safe country.
"And it's important to remember the Unknown Solider."
The sentiment was echoed by Exeter RSL sub branch secretary Warren Scales.
"Anything that recalls the events from the past and created history for younger members of the RSL and service club to see is very important, it never lets the memory die," Mr Scales said.
He was expecting 400 people at Exeter's dawn service on ANZAC Day, and said those going to the service club afterwards would be take the chance to appreciate the gift.
While Beaconsfield RSL sub branch president Cecil Williams
"It's such a wonderful momento and will be cherrished by our members for years to come," Mr Williams said.
"It's wonderful Rotary were able to support us."
He said they hoped to find a spot for Beaconsfield's plaque in the footy hall, which is also used by the RSL sub branch.
