City of Launceston councillors on Thursday were pleased resolution over a development application for a new funeral parlour was able to reach an outcome where both developers and neighbours were happy.
Now St Peters Church and Rectory will be able to build a funeral parlour on their site due to a planning scheme clause for a Tasmanian Heritage listing or local heritage place.
Clause 7.4 allows a pathway for this development as it is considered to be in the facilitation of restoration, conservation, or future maintenance of the site.
Councillor Hugh McKenzie (pictured), who moved the motion to approve the development, said there had been was concern on how the development would move forward because it wasn't an approved use under the planning scheme.
"It's terrific we've been able to find a pathway through through the heritage provisions," he said.
Cr McKenzie applauded how council and neighbours worked together in how the development would unfold.
"Most of the questions related to what would happen with cemetery," he said.
"It was clarified only pre-existing bookings were allowed to go there.
"The other concern was the wall and making certain it was maintained and looked after by relative to the loved ones interned in that wall."
Built in 1869, St Peters Church is situated on St Leonards Road and sits on an acre of land.
The parlour is to be located at the back of the building.
Speaking for the proposal was Phil Lethborg from Lethborg Family Funerals who was pleased the council supported the development.
"Many parishioners, neighbours and relative of those interred at the existing cemetery we're very concerned after the sale of the church," he said.
"Many of these people contacted us expressing their relief and support that the property will be continued to operate in a very similar fashion as before."
St Peters was sold in October 2022. It was put up for sale by the Anglican Church in 2018 to fund its involvement in the national redress scheme.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
