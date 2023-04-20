Having 29 councils for a place of the area and population size of Tasmania is clearly ludicrous.
A system with loads of councils would have made a degree of sense in the 19th century, when mobility and connectedness between areas were much more limited than they are now (and there was no federal government).
The rapid rise of technology is reinforcing the "Tasmania as one place" concept.
To illustrate the silliness of having 29 councils now, it is perhaps instructive to look to the past.
There were 46 of them before a round of reform that took effect in 1993.
Before then, the last substantial change was in 1907, when the 149 (not a misprint) councils were reduced to 53.
It's not that long ago that Waratah had its own council.
Oatlands used to have a council, as did Beaconsfield, Queenstown and Richmond.
Evandale. Westbury. Zeehan ...
If the state government proceeds with reforms including further council mergers, we might well in future decades look back and think "a place that size used to have its own council," when we consider the more recent "ghost councils".
Local Government Minister Nic Street may well have his work cut out
He should have the numbers in the lower house, barring any surprises, but the Legislative Council - sometimes referred to as an old mayors' club - might be another matter.
Labor has expressed concerns about potential changes and it is likely the fate of any reform package will rest with the upper house independents. It might well be an opportunity for them to recognise a need for change and to add some improvements of their own to the government's proposed model when that emerges.
The Local Government Board, which is reviewing the sector, is leaning strongly towards a mix of forcing mergers and the increased use of shared services between councils.
One of the key issues is that many of the smaller councils find themselves with big areas to cover, small rates bases and a perpetual need to choose between competing priorities.
Meanwhile, business large and small can find it very confusing, time-consuming and difficult having to deal with a range of councils with their varying rules.
Significant change is clearly needed if councils are to be fit for purpose into the future.
