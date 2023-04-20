Well-known Launceston owners Leon Laskey and Sharee Marshall are hoping their run of success can continue when Melbourne Cup favourite White Marlin runs at Flemington on Anzac Day.
The partners have a share in the imported stayer who firmed to $8.00 for the Melbourne Cup after a first-up win in the Easter Cup at Sandown 13 days ago.
Trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott had been looking at giving the unbeaten five-year-old his next start in Saturday's Mornington Cup but decided he would be better suited on a bigger track.
So they will wait for next Tuesday's 2000m quality handicap.
"Mornington is a tight, turning track and he's a big strider so Flemington will suit him better," Laskey said.
"After that he will go to the Andrew Ramsden where the winner gets automatic entry into the Melbourne Cup."
The 2800m Andrew Ramsden, formerly the Duke Of Norfolk Stakes, will be run on May 13 and is also at Flemington.
If White Marlin, a winner of two races in Ireland and four in Australia, makes it to the Melbourne Cup it could see Laskey and Marshall with a share in two runners.
They are also part-owners of Knights Order who has contested the race for the past two years and is being aimed at a third attempt.
The eight-year-old ran third in the Sydney Cup a fortnight ago and is now having a month off before starting another Melbourne Cup campaign.
"It's pretty unbelievable to think we might have an interest in two Melbourne Cup runners," Laskey said.
The owners also have a share in another promising Waterhouse/Bott stayer, Military Mission, winner of this year's Hobart Cup before finishing unplaced in the Launceston Cup.
"Gai thought he'd had enough after the Launceston Cup, when the track was probably a bit hard for him, so she decided to turn him out rather than go to the Adelaide Cup," Laskey said.
"He's just returned to pre-training."
Meanwhile, Laskey and Marshall will head to Warrnambool next month to watch another horse in their portfolio, Teofilo Star, race over hurdles.
"We'll then have to get home and concentrate on our horses back here," Laskey said.
Last year's Launceston Cup placegetter The Risk Factor is being prepared for a new career after winning seven races and $142,000.
The six-year-old gelding had only 21 starts before trainer Adam Trinder decided to retire him after an unplaced run in the Longford Cup on January 1.
He is being cared for by his namesake, former Olympian Kylie Risk, on a property just outside of Hobart while his 13-member ownership group finds him a permanent home.
Risk is a neighbour of part-owner Gary Richards who said "we are currently taking time to watch him and see how he pulls up physically before deciding what he might be suited to.
"I am backing that, with his intelligence and love of people, he will do well in any number of career opportunities," Richards said.
The Risk Factor was considered Tasmania's most promising stayer when he won four 2100m races in a row in the summer of 2021.
He returned the following season to win another three 2100m races including the Sydeston Cup before finishing third to interstate visitors Aurora's Symphony and Ho Ho Khan in the Launceston Cup.
Erica Byrne Burke didn't have any luck in the final heats of the National Apprentice Series at Sandown on Wednesday but is a good chance to bounce back at Spreyton on Sunday.
The 24-year-old has a good book of rides including Starnote, Incriminate and Majestic Diamond for her boss Adam Trinder, Coeur De Lyon for Cameron Thompson and Quicken Up for Rowan Hamer.
Byrne Burke, who has been riding for less than two years, landed her 71st win on Tsunami Sam at Elwick last Sunday.
Tsunami Sam's trainer Scott Brunton praised the apprentice for her efforts as he said Tsunami Sam had been a difficult ride "throwing his head about and doing a fair bit wrong".
"I was happy for Erica because she's been having a bit of a lean patch but has been riding good, just not getting on the right horses," Brunton said.
Byrne Burke finished second on both Coeur De Lyon and Quicken Up at the last Devonport meeting.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.