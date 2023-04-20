The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Launceston owners hoping for Anzac Day success with Melbourne Cup favourite

GM
By Greg Mansfield
April 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne Cup favourite White Marlin, part-owned in Tasmania, wins the Easter Cup at Sandown earlier this month with Jordan Childs in the saddle. Picture by Getty Images
Melbourne Cup favourite White Marlin, part-owned in Tasmania, wins the Easter Cup at Sandown earlier this month with Jordan Childs in the saddle. Picture by Getty Images
The Risk Factor wins the Sydeston Cup at Mowbray. The 2022 Launceston Cup placegetter has been retired.
The Risk Factor wins the Sydeston Cup at Mowbray. The 2022 Launceston Cup placegetter has been retired.
Erica Byrne Burke has a good book of rides on her home track at Spreyton on Sunday. Picture by Brad Cole
Erica Byrne Burke has a good book of rides on her home track at Spreyton on Sunday. Picture by Brad Cole

Well-known Launceston owners Leon Laskey and Sharee Marshall are hoping their run of success can continue when Melbourne Cup favourite White Marlin runs at Flemington on Anzac Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.