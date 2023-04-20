The tenancy of the Launceston transit centre at Cornwall Square, used by two bus operators has not been renewed.
An alternative site was chosen at Charles Street that will operate from May 1.
The site is 200 metres from the Cornwall Square site and close to amenities for arriving and departing passengers.
Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said the Department of State Growth was working with bus operators Kinetic and Calow's Coaches and the Launceston City Council to secure a long-term location for the intercity, St Helens and Mole Creek services.
"For passengers using the longer distance services, we recognise this change isn't ideal but respect the decision of the building owner," Mr Ferguson said.
"The facilities on Charles Street will include shelter with some seating, customer information and a staff presence to support arrivals and departures."
According to the Department of State Growth's website the routes affected are:
Redline (Kinetic)
Calow's Coaches
Mr Ferguson said public toilets were available 200 metres away at Civic Square on Charles Street.
The Department of State Growth's website also said a shelter with customer information would be constructed.
"Metro, Manions', and Tassielink services are not affected, nor are Kinetic services operating from the Launceston interchange in St John Street and Brisbane Street," Mr Ferguson said.
He said Labor scrapped a federal $10 million grant that would have enabled a public transit centre to be built.
However, the Building Better Regions Fund drought grant was withdrawn after the City of Launceston council was unable to reach a funding agreement in December 2022.
Labor MP Janie Finlay said it was disappointing to see the Minister had said something untrue Wednesday about Tasmanian Labor's position around $10 million of funding.
"Yesterday, Minister Ferguson said that it's Labor's fault that the transit center is moving, that is absolutely not true," Ms Finlay said.
"We know that the owner of the property has made a decision to use that property for other purposes, and we know that that has required the state government to respond and find a new location for the Calows and Kinetic Lines."
She said there was never any intention from the proposed transit centre at the Patterson Street carpark to house Kinetic or Calows.
"And it is absolutely misleading for the Minister to suggest that the $10 million that is no longer available for that project has been connected in any way from the decision for kinetic and Calows to move from the current transit center."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.