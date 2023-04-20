The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Transit centre closing and being relocated in May

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Launceston Transit centre is due to close May 1. Picture by Duncan Bailey
The Launceston Transit centre is due to close May 1. Picture by Duncan Bailey

The tenancy of the Launceston transit centre at Cornwall Square, used by two bus operators has not been renewed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.