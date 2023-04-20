The UTAS Lions will be celebrating their 100-year anniversary on Saturday when they take on the East Coast Swans on Saturday in round two of the NTFA men's division one.
Formerly Mowbray, the centurion club have maintained links with the northern suburb throughout its illustrious history, while also giving mainland university students a welcoming environment to continue playing footy in Tasmania.
Having won 25 flags under their various guises, the Lions have enjoyed success over multiple generations, however, it is the atmosphere that has kept the club going all this time, according to club president, Alan Perrin.
"I've had an involvement with the club for a few years now, having coached here, this club is probably the best club I've ever been involved with," he said.
"The only reason I volunteered to come into the committee and the presidency was because of the depth of support and everything that this club has."
With UTAS looking to quickly bounce back from a disappointing defeat at the hands of Evandale, Perrin expressed his desire to see the team give the club an extra reason to celebrate.
"It would be sensational, I think that the coaching staff are doing a really good job, they're preparing the players really well," he said.
"I'm hoping that we'll do exceptionally well of course, but East Coast are a very good side.
"We are showing the nucleus of a good team as well and even though the scores last week didn't indicate that, the playing did, so we're hoping that it'll push on through on Saturday."
The club are set to host a function after the match on Saturday night, with players, coaches and supporters past and present invited to come together to celebrate the memories of times past.
Elsewhere, Old Scotch will have the chance to show where they stand compared to the competition's flagship club, St Pats.
The reigning premiers looked imperious during their 83-point demolition of the Swans, but the Thistles were highly impressive themselves, notching up a 10-goal win against Old Launcestonians.
Perth Magpies are flying high after they proved too strong for the returning Bridport Seagulls to win by 26 points.
However, visitors Lilydale will provide a stern test after last year's preliminary-finalists despatched Meander Valley by 16 goals.
Two teams who will be looking to overcome disappointing results in the opening round will be the Seagulls and OLs.
Bridport play their second-straight home game to begin the year and will be looking to build on their first match, while OLs have a point to prove after they were thoroughly outplayed at Invermay Oval against Old Scotch.
Meanwhile, Meander Valley will have learnt plenty of lessons last time out against the Demons.
The Suns' task does not appear to be an easy one on Saturday though, with opponents Evandale rampant following their 65-point victory against the Lions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.