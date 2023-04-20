The Examiner
NTFA div one preview: Lions celebrate 100, Thistles' St Pats test

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated April 20 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 4:48pm
Legends of the club, past and present, will come together Saturday to celebrate UTAS Lions' 100 years. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Legends of the club, past and present, will come together Saturday to celebrate UTAS Lions' 100 years. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The UTAS Lions will be celebrating their 100-year anniversary on Saturday when they take on the East Coast Swans on Saturday in round two of the NTFA men's division one.

