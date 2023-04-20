Kulani Somarathna wants to be a change maker by using her voice, and she's well on the way to do so.
The Scotch Oakburn College grade 11 student will soon be representing Tasmania at the national Lions Club's Youth of the Year on the Gold Coast after taking out the state title.
Kulani said it meant a lot to have taken out the award.
"One of the biggest things with Lions youth is the opportunity they provide with their voice," Kulani said.
"I was capable of making an impact with the audience by using my voice. I've been working on it a lot, and it's an important lesson to be able to use your words for change."
She said she had worked hard to reach nationals having known she was capable of making a difference with her voice.
"My biggest message is diversity. I love the idea of celebrating everyone's diversity," she said.
"If I can change one person's mind to embrace everyone and to be more accepting ... then I think that's a really powerful tool."
Kulani is part of the Hadspen South Esk Lions Club, and it will be the first time the club sends an entrant to the national competition having held youth club finals since 1996.
Kulani said the process of competing in the Youth of the Year program was "quite extensive".
"70 per cent of the judging is from the application and interview," she said.
"You apply before the competition, and then the interview is half an hour where they ask you a quite a lot of questions on national, international and current affairs."
The interview and application is followed up by two impromptu speeches on any given topic, which Kulani admitted was difficult to directly prepare for.
She said her topics were whether DNA testing should be mandatory and the use of nuclear power.
"There's an enormous focus on needing to know what's going on in the world," Kulani said.
The final element to the process was a five minute prepared speech on any topic of their choice.
"I really love public speaking and interacting with people, it's something I have developed and improved with over time," she said.
"With Lions I'm able to get out of my comfort zone."
Kulani thanked the people involved in making it possible to be successful in the competition, including the Lions Club's Phil Crowden and Jenny Triptree, and Scotch Oakburn teachers Katie Lester and Gina Slevec.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
