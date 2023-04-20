West Tamar Council deputy mayor Jess Greene gave an impassioned statement on speaking up against bullying, discrimination and harassment when councillors passed the updated bullying policy.
At the April ordinary council meeting held on Tuesday, councillors passed the Bullying, Harassment, Discrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity Policy ahead of its scheduled review.
Cr Greene said she had "zero tolerance for bullying, harassment, or discrimination in the workplace".
"We have no greater asset to West Tamar Council than our people," she said.
"Councillors and our leadership team ... have been working hard over the past few months to make sure we have a safe workplace; considerable resources have been put into place to review our current policy."
A recommendation from the 2022 Workplace Culture Survey report was to bring this review forward to include additional information about employee rights and responsibilities, bystander action, contact officers and reporting options.
The survey revealed allegations of bullying and sexual harassment at West Tamar Council.
Cr Greene said she would not apologise for raising workplace health and safety issues.
"It is my commitment to always advocate for strong policies and procedures," she said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
