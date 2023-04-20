The Examiner
West Tamar deputy mayor makes no apologies for standing up against workplace bullying

Alison Foletta
Alison Foletta
April 20 2023 - 1:00pm
West Tamar deputy mayor Jess Greene said it was important for the council to be a safe place for all. Picture by Rod Thompson
West Tamar deputy mayor Jess Greene said it was important for the council to be a safe place for all. Picture by Rod Thompson

West Tamar Council deputy mayor Jess Greene gave an impassioned statement on speaking up against bullying, discrimination and harassment when councillors passed the updated bullying policy.

