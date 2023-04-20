Launceston is set to host two Tasmania JackJumpers matches once again in the 2023/24 NBL season with both being played within 12 days.
Following the announcement that Tasmania will play their first home Christmas Day game against the South East Melbourne Phoenix as well as a New Year's Day clash with last season's semi-final opponents New Zealand Breakers, the full 28-game season fixture has been released.
The JackJumpers will play consecutive home games at the Silverdome on November 4 - where they will face the Brisbane Bullets - and November 16 - against the Breakers - with a trip to Adelaide on November 11 separating the two matches.
The fixture has been kind to Scott Roth's team during the holiday period with a run of five home games out of six between Christmas Day and January 19, with the final game against Melbourne United.
As with previous seasons, Tasmania will get the chance to become more familiar with an opponent compared to the others with one extra game being played between the two.
This time around it is the Breakers who they will play a fourth time.
As for the JackJumpers' other Silverdome opponents, the Bullets, the two franchises will be very familiar with each other when they face in Launceston, with a reverse fixture scheduled five days earlier.
The fixture is book-ended with games against the Perth Wildcats - the first being played in WA, while the final match will mark Tasmania's 'Teal Game'.
Friday, September 29 v Perth Wildcats at RAC Arena - 9.30pm
Friday, October 6 v Sydney Kings at Mystate Bank Arena - 7.30pm
Sunday, October 8 v Melbourne United at John Cain Arena - 2pm
Thursday, October 12 v Illawarra Hawks at Mystate Bank Arena - 7.30pm
Saturday, October 14 v South East Melbourne Pheonix at John Cain Arena - 8pm
Sunday, October 22 v Sydney Kings at Qudos Bank Arena - 4pm
Friday, October 27 v Melbourne United at Mystate Bank Arena - 7.30pm
Sunday October 29 v Brisbane Bullets at Nissan Arena - 4pm
Saturday, November 4 v Brisbane Bullets at Silverdome - 5.30pm
Saturday, November 11 v Adelaide 36ers at Adelaide Entertainment Centre - 8pm
Thursday, November 16 v New Zealand Breakers at Silverdome - 7.30pm
Saturday, November 18 v Cairns Taipans at Cairns Convention Centre - 5.30m
Saturday, December 2 v Adelaide 36ers at Mystate Bank Arena - 8pm
Saturday, December 9 v New Zealand Breakers at Spark Arena - 5.30pm
Friday, December 15 v Perth Wildcats at RAC Arena - 9.30pm
Sunday, December 17 v Sydney Kings at Mystate Bank Arena - 2pm
Saturday, December 23 v Illawarra Hawks at Win Entertainment Centre - 5.30pm
Monday, December 25 v South East Melbourne Phoenix at Mystate Bank Arena - 5.30pm
Monday, January 1 v New Zealand Breakers at Mystate Bank Arena - 4pm
Saturday, January 6 v Cairns Taipans at Mystate Bank Arena - 5.30pm
Wednesday, January 10 v Brisbane Bullets at Nissan Arena - 7.30pm
Friday, January 12 v Illawarra Hawks at Mystate Bank Arena - 7.30pm
Friday, January 19 v Melbourne United at Mystate Bank Arena - 7.30pm
Friday, January 26 v New Zealand Breakers at TBC (New Zealand) - 5.30pm
Thursday, February 1 v Cairns Taipans at Cairns Convention Centre - 7.30pm
Sunday, February 4 v Adelaide 36ers at Mystate Bank Arena - 2pm
Saturday, February 10 v South East Melbourne Phoenix at John Cain Arena - 5.30pm
Saturday, February 17 v Perth Wildcats at Mystate Bank Arena - 8pm (TEAL GAME)
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
