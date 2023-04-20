Meander Valley Council says its slate of free Business Booster workshops will be a vital tool to help the municipality's burgeoning business sector.
The council estimates 1700 businesses operate in the Meander Valley across a wide range of industries including tourism, the arts, retail, technical services and manufacturing.
Mayor Wayne Johnston said these faced several challenges including working across a large geographic area and negotiating skills shortages, particularly when it came to customer service and digital aspects.
"This is more apparent than ever, as businesses in Meander Valley diversify and migrate to online or home-based operational models," Cr Johnston said.
"Owner-operators are often experts in their field - they know their product or service inside out. However, as many know, you need skills across a range of other quite specialised fields when you run your own business."
The first workshop, scheduled for April 24 covers planning basics for start-ups, which a council spokeswoman said help would-be business owners bring their ideas to fruition.
This will be followed by a workshop on conflict resolution on April 27, and Meander Valley Council will also hold a free electrical test and tag session.
Cr Johnston said this was another way the council sought to help businesses in the municipality.
"We understand that this is something some business owners may not have had a chance to do," he said.
"It's about making this essential OH&S requirement more accessible."
The Meander Valley Council is also planning to hold a future workshop on digital marketing for businesses, and all workshops will take place at the Deloraine Community Complex.
Bookings for the Business Booster workshops can be made online at eventbrite.com.
