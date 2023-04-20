The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Meander Valley Council plans a series of free workshops for businesses

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated April 20 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meander Valley Council mayor Wayne Johnston says businesses in the municipality face a variety of challenges. File photo
Meander Valley Council mayor Wayne Johnston says businesses in the municipality face a variety of challenges. File photo

Meander Valley Council says its slate of free Business Booster workshops will be a vital tool to help the municipality's burgeoning business sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.