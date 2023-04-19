The Examiner
The ancient ochre necklace will be displayed at an exhibition in Hobart

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 19 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:35pm
The ancestral necklace, foreground, will be displayed with replica items crafted by local artists (back). Photo supplied
An Aboriginal necklace has been returned to Tasmania after nearly 200 years abroad and will form part of a new display of culturally significant ancestral objects at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery in Hobart.

