The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania's flathead are in decline and fishers told to take no more than ten

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated April 19 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flathead fisherman told to take 'no more than ten'
Flathead fisherman told to take 'no more than ten'

Tasmanian flathead stocks are in decline, leading to immediate bag limits and catch sizes in state waters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.