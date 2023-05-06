King Charles skipping Launceston during his 2012 visit to Tasmania wasn't due to a lack of trying from council officials.
Hobart was the only Tasmanian stop during the whirlwind royal tour more than a decade ago.
The Examiner's photographer Phillip Biggs was there to capture the moments Prince Charles shared with Tasmanians. It had included a stop at the sheep yards on a farm near Sorell and at a wharf in Hobart to capture Camilla and Charles visiting Salamanca.
However, those snaps could've been taken in the North had the Launceston Council's attempt to invite the then Prince been successful.
The council had written to the protocols office within the Department of Premier and Cabinet to try and get Launceston onto the schedule of the six-day tour.
Then Launceston council acting general manager Harry Galea said the trips were often planned many months in advance.
"... so the council would be thrilled if the invitation was taken up," Mr Galea said.
Then councillor Tony Peck said a royal visit to Launceston would be good for the city. He also said it would have been a full circle moment for King Charles to see the end of the Inveresk and York Park redevelopments, finished by 2012, which had started in his earlier visit in 1994.
Cr Peck had been Launceston mayor in 1994 and knew what it would take to host a royal, having welcomed the Royal during his Australian tour in 1994.
However, King Charles' memories of Launceston with then-wife Diana might have been tainted by an emergency situation.
During their visit in 1994, a bomb scare sent authorities into a panic. A man with an Irish accent placed a parcel in a mailbox on Launceston's Charles Street, where the royal entourage was due to pass.
The security breach had stirred fears of an IRA plot, but the Tasmanian bomb squad cleared the suspect parcel.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
