Captain Keely Froling is thrilled to have the chance to build momentum with her Launceston Tornadoes teammates.
She's pumped to take the court against Knox Raiders for the side's first Elphin Sports Centre game of the NBL1 South season on Friday night.
Froling missed round one due to an Australian Opals camp in Canberra before playing a starring role in last weekend's away double-header.
The skipper sunk 32 and 28 points in the defeats to Eltham and Bendigo.
She also missed much of the Torns' pre-season because of her commitments with WNBL outfit Sydney Flames.
"From Saturday night to Sunday we saw massive improvement so we're going to keep building on that and get better each game this season," she said.
Froling shed light on her experience with the Opals.
"It's been really good, camp was great, it was a really long camp in Canberra," she said.
"It was seven days, two sessions a day, but (Opals coach) Sandy Brondello was there which was good because a lot of the time she's in and out with WNBA stuff so to be with her for a week was great for me.
"We're looking ahead to Asia Cup now, we haven't heard anything on the team and that sort of stuff it just depends on availability.
"We'll just wait and see with that. I felt like I did pretty well at camp and put my best foot forward to make that team."
A fortnight ago Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale said Froling was playing the best basketball of her career.
Froling feels she has hit of a good run of form.
"WNBL season was a bit rocky off the court but on the court I was happy with how I played," she said.
"I think it's the accumulation of lots of years of hard work finally coming (to fruition).
"And I'm getting better and better and obviously having experience as well, it helps to have that under the belt and I maybe have bit of a calmer head sometimes as well."
Micah Simpson returns from injury for the Torns' clash against the Raiders.
The Torns face Ballarat on Saturday in Ulverstone.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
