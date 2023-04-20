Launceston Tornadoes coach Sarah Veale has encouraged her players to back themselves around the hoop this weekend.
The Torns are eagerly anticipating their first game at Elphin Sports Centre on Friday night.
They're aiming to bounce back from last weekend's losses to Eltham and Bendigo and are taking on Knox Raiders on Friday at 6pm in NBL1 South.
"We need everyone on the floor and on our bench to contribute with scoring and defensive stops," she said.
"That didn't happen on the weekend and we've talked about that.
"We can expect to see more shots taken from some of our players that didn't take enough shots.
"If you're open, you shoot it in our group so those girls will make sure they get that done this weekend."
With Micah Simpson returning from a back injury, Veale said it was exciting to have her whole group together for the first time this season.
"We know we have a home-court advantage with the crowd and the rings," she said.
"We can't wait to get out there and continue to improve like we did from Eltham to the game against Bendigo.
"Bendigo was a really good leveler for us. I think they're the team to beat and (with us) doing so well.
"We gave them that 10-point start at the beginning and we fixed that really quickly in that game.
"That's exciting and we know we can definitely be a finals contender."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
