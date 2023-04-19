The Riva monument: A memorial to an only beloved sun

In the Catholic section of Carr Villa Memorial Park, there is an impressive monument to the Riva family adorned with a statue of a soldier.
Jack Eugene Riva joined a recruiting camp at Ross in November 1915, saying he was 18 years and six months old.
Perhaps his parents saw his name listed in The Examiner and informed the authorities.
At only 16 years and nine months, he was discharged for giving a false age.
Jack returned to his apprenticeship as a tailor with his father John, waiting impatiently until just before his 18th birthday when he enlisted in Melbourne on January 11, 1917, stating his age was 21 years and 11 months.
He joined the 12 th Reinforcements to the 1st Pioneer Battalion and later transferred to the 7th Infantry Battalion and served in France.
He was promoted to Acting Sergeant for the return journey on the City of Poona, arriving in Melbourne on May 14, 1919.
Jack had booked a passage home to Launceston on the Loongana, but the crew walked off the ship.
The strike spread, stranding hundreds of Tasmanian soldiers in Melbourne.
In the early morning of May 27, Jack was sleeping in the back room of a boarding house in Spotswood when a fire broke out and while trying to escape the blaze, he was burnt to death.
His parents and four sisters had organised a welcome home party but now they had to arrange a funeral.
Jack's body was conveyed to Hobart on the Wyandra, and then by train to Launceston.
Jack was buried with full military honours.
The cortege marched to Carr Villa from the family home Hauraki, Paterson Street.
A firing party from the local Infantry Regiment led the procession and the Regimental Band played the Dead March with muffled drums.
Falling in behind the gun carriage draped with the Union Jack were family and friends, nearly 200 returned soldiers, boys from the Launceston Church Grammar School, the mayor, state and federal parliamentarians, representatives from lodges and sporting organizations and other citizens.
"It was an impressive and heart-stirring scene at the graveside," The Examiner reported.
There wasn't a dry eye around as the volleys from the rifles "shattered the stillness of the afternoon, and over the body of the young soldier was sounded the Last Post."
Mrs Riva thought the statue of a soldier carved for her son's grave from Carrera marble was not a good likeness, so she had a second statue made from re-constituted granite installed on a tall plinth.
The original statue remained in J Dunn's monumental masonry yard until it was sold in 1955 to Elizabeth Davies from Campbell Town for £100.
Her daughter pointed out that her father was not a soldier, but the widow said, "Your father was a soldier to me."
So, the statue made for Jack Riva's monument at Carr Villa was placed over Joseph Davies' grave in the Meadowbank Cemetery near Campbell Town.
