The state's best young swimmers claimed medals, Tasmanian records, national finals appearances and personal best times in an impressive display at the Australian age titles on the Gold Coast.
South Esk's Sophie Hills, 16, won a silver medal in the 16-18 years 400-metre freestyle (multiclass).
Swimming Tasmania congratulated Hills on setting two new state records, in the 400m free and the 200m individual medley.
Hills' former South Esk clubmate Hugh Dolle, 18, who is now training with the powerhouse St Peter's Western Club in Queensland, also won a silver medal in the 200m freestyle.
Launceston Aquatic sent a 13-strong team - its largest ever - to the national championships.
And the athletes were in fine form, setting a number of new Tasmanian individual and relay records.
Following on from her blistering swims at state titles in Hobart last month, Isabella Muldoon, 15, set new benchmarks for girls' 15 years in the 50m freestyle; and in girls' 15 years and open in 50m butterfly.
Muldoon was also involved in three relay records with her LAC teammates:
Daniel Shilcock, 16, of HC Swim Club, broke four Tasmanian records in his age group, in the 200m individual medley heats (2:10.25) and again in the finals (2:08.97); 200m breaststroke (2:25.96) and 200m backstroke (2:09.64).
The largest annual event on the Swimming Australia calendar, the Australian age championships attracted thousands of athletes and spectators to the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre from April 7 to 15.
The impressive outdoor venue had previously staged the swimming events at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Georgia Woods, of LAC, and Sam Askey-Doran, of Hobart Aquatic, raced at the national open titles, which followed the age championships.
