Tasmanian swimmers impress at Australian age titles on Gold Coast

By Wendy Shaw
Updated April 19 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:39pm
The state's best young swimmers claimed medals, Tasmanian records, national finals appearances and personal best times in an impressive display at the Australian age titles on the Gold Coast.

