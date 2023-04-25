A 24-hour new gym is in development for the Invermay area.
Located on 35 Churchill Park Drive, the proposed gym will be located at an industrial property in the Riveredge industrial precinct. The application will change the use of the property for a permit for a fitness centre.
There will also be alterations to the car park should the application be approved. The building was built in 1986 and have a floor area space of 800 square metres.
The application noted issues with being able to provide enough car park spaces, saying users will need to rely on public parking due to the size of the property, the development could only fit 16 car parks on the site.
READ MORE: Stepping into the world as a trans woman
While a 24 hour gym, only members will have access to the site. The all hour availability complies as the location is not within 50 metres of any residential zones.
The gym will be a two-storey facility. The gym floor will be around 580 square metres on the ground floor level which will also have a reception space, and male and female changing rooms, each fitted with two showers. The first floor will be fitted with office spaces.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.