The Choir of High Hopes, which has been active in Launceston for around 16 years, is due to have its biggest performance yet.
On Sunday, the choir will make its television debut singing the national anthem at the ANZAC Day AFL game between Hawthorn and Adelaide at UTAS stadium.
The choir is part of City Mission, a charity which provides emergency relief, health and housing support.
Many choir members are drawn from City Mission's client base and have received different forms of support over the years.
The choir was started by Merelyn Briton who has volunteered with City Mission for nearly 20 years.
Ms Briton was inspired by the Choir of Hard Knocks started by opera singer Jonathon Welch on the mainland.
She decided to have a go and it grew from there.
Later, City Mission decided to take it on as one of their programs.
The choir which currently has around 30 members meet weekly. Most people mostly come through "word of mouth" or through the services offered at City Mission, Ms Briton said.
The choir also has members with disabilities. "They come because they relax with the music and they love being part of it," she said.
One woman who participates in the choir is non-verbal and attends with a support person.
"She loves the singing," Ms Briton said. "You can see her face light up with the singing."
Ms Briton attended boarding school in India and came from a musical family.
"My father was musical, my mum played piano and we used to sing around the sink [while] washing up. We were always singing in the home. Nothing professional."
"My reward is seeing people keep coming back. So something must be working."
She credits the success of the choir to its welcoming atmosphere.
The choir sings a wide range of music from more contemporary tunes to musicals and sacred songs.
Ms Briton is also challenging her choir members with a capella arrangements. They perform regularly at nursing homes and a few local festivals.
On Sunday, they will have their biggest audience to date with an estimated 10,000 spectators in the stadium and a national audience on television.
Ms Briton said the opportunity was "awesome in the most real meaning of awesome".
"This little choir is going to go out into the world." she said.
Diane Lennon, who has been part of the choir for 11 years said she joined the choir after a period of illness.
"I was depressed and feeling very sorry for myself," she said. "And a friend of mine suggested that I come along."
"As soon as I got there, I felt at home. I felt that I had a reason to smile again. And I've been doing it ever since."
"I'm not a singer. A lot of us aren't but when we get together we can make a beautiful noise."
David Cox, head of Tasmanian Operations for the Hawthorn Football Club, said that organisers were "delighted to invite the participation of a really valued part of the Tasmanian community which is the Choir of High Hopes."
"There is no greater community match in Tasmania every year than the Alec Campbell Cup," he said.
"Alec Campbell was was the last of our Gallipolli veterans and hailed from Launceston."
Every year, the Alec Campbell Cup is played in memory of those who served in the armed forces, Mr Cox said.
"Football is about embracing every aspect of the community," he said.
"This is a way of showing that anyone is welcome at a football game, no matter where you're from or what your ability."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
