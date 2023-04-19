Health union says more paramedics are needed

Imagine this.
A paramedic waits outside the emergency department with a patient in the back of the ambulance.
A call comes in from the communication centre.
Someone's life is in danger, somewhere in Launceston.
A mother, an elderly father, a child.
Health and Community Services Union assistant state secretary Lucas Digney spoke about this scenario outside the Deloraine ambulance centre, stating that the psychological impact of such a scenario is too-often felt by Tasmanian paramedics.
Mr Digney said the ambulance service was in dire need of more government funding to increase paramedic resources.
"If you could imagine being ramped with a patient and hearing the radio saying there is a P-0 case, which means someone's life is at risk, and the communication centre saying there is no response available, what psychological impact that would have on you as a health professional," Mr Digney said.
"Ambulances here in Deloraine and other regional areas are quite often drawn back into urban areas such as Launceston or Devonport...what that means is there is no resource to respond for the greater regional area where that ambulance exists," he said.
"That is an unacceptable outcome for the community, and puts lives at risk."
Mr Digney said the union was asking the state government for additional ambulance resources in the upcoming budget, and without it, lives were under threat, especially in regional areas.
"The conditions for our members who are paramedics and work in the ambulance service have never been so bad. Regularly, crews go unfilled, which means the pressure on the remaining workforce is sometimes unbearable."
Labor health spokeswoman Anita Dow said the ambulance service was in crisis.
"After nearly a decade of a Liberal Government, access to ambulance services is the worst it's ever been and if they haven't fixed it by now they never will," she said.
"Under the Liberals paramedic shifts go unfilled due to chronic staff shortages or are down to a single crew member, ambulance ramping is rife and ambulance response times have increased by 25 per cent. These are all issues HACSU has highlighted with the state government."
In February this year Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the government had employed an additional 220 paramedics and dispatch officers since 2014.
It had also delivered on its election commitment to employ 48 paramedics across the state.
"To strengthen our efforts to provide care in the community and keep people out of hospital, we have also deployed nine community paramedics across the State," he said.
"We have also provided $9 million to upgrade our Ambulance fleet and roll out contemporary equipment our paramedics need, which will deliver 30 new ambulance vehicles in this financial year alone. These new vehicles will be equipped with best-practice systems."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.