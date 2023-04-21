It was her family, her support network, that kept trans woman and Launceston resident Dani Jo Scott from becoming another statistic of a gender-diverse person taking their own life.
Dani spent her first 47 years in life as a man. She married as a man, had a child as a man and spent her days as a man.
"For the first 47 years of my life, I lived life as a man, coming to the realisation later in life that's not who I was destined to be," she said.
Dani began questioning her gender identity, which she said was a difficult time.
"I had to find myself and the person I found wasn't the person I originally intended to go look for," she said.
Dani said she had even gone to mental health professionals for a "cure", fearing what society called "deviant behaviour.".
It was March 6, 2022 when Dani took the plunge and publicly came out of the closet.
In a Facebook post she spent days on, Dani told everyone who she really was.
I don't want to be a woman, I am a woman.- Dani Scott, 47
Dani said she had previously culled her Facebook friends, making sure those she knew would oppose her transition not be a part of this step.
"It was very scary," she said.
"How are they going to cope with the information that's now in front of them? Am I going to be ostracised or disowned? Walked away from, left alone?
"Being alone is the biggest fear that anybody has let alone a transgender person."
Dani said without her family, her friends, and even her workplace's support, she might have ended up another statistic.
"Suicide is a massive killer of gender-diverse people," she said.
"We are disproportionately represented in suicide statistics and that's horrible to think that just because as gender nonconforming people it puts us at higher risk of self harm, suicide, hate, violence.
"All those things that can cost us our lives."
Dani said she had to challenge the internal struggle of feeling she was a "deviant freak", as trans people could be portrayed, and accept this part of herself.
Dani said she spent so long in fear, especially with how much of society treated trans people. "Fear kept me in the closet, stigma kept me in the closet," she said.
There are many things about being trans that bring Dani joy. "Little things people take for granted," she said.
One instance was being called 'ma'am' while on the phone ordering takeaway. "Firsts are always a giddy experience for me," Dani said.
She explained how exploring fashion was something she was enjoying, something many people get to explore as teenagers.
When it came to naming herself Dani said she chose the middle name Jo in honour of her grandfather as she was born on his birthday.
"I always felt a bit of connection with my grandfather - he's long past but it just pays a little bit of respect and homage to my grandfather," she said.
There are still some parts of her life that remain even if appears differently, like her ex-wife, Melissa.
"My transition has cost me my marriage, but it's re-found our friendship," Dani said.
"We're best friends and she's helped me so many times in the early stages of my transition; to finding my fashion sense, helping me with hair and makeup.
"She was there holding my hand the first time I went out in public."
Dani said to support the trans people in your life, just let them be themselves.
"Just allowing a trans person to live is, for me, just going about my daily business without being confronted or whatever it might be," she said.
Dani is not the only trans person in her family, her 15-year-old came out as non-binary a few months before Dani did, who joked her son, Ace, stole her thunder a little.
Ace, who now uses he/him pronouns, is a typical teenager, and his experience as a trans person was mostly acceptance by family, friends and their school.
"They ended their grade eight year as female and started their grade nine year as non-binary transmasculine," Dani said.
Despite Tasmania's anti-discrimination laws, it can still be a scary place to be a trans person, Dani says.
The Tasmanian Government have yet to table a bill to ban conversion therapy, which Premier Rockliff stated his support for in 2022.
An Equality Tasmania report into access to gender affirming care found access to gender affirming health care in this state was lacking, with a need for professional development and increase in funds to response to long wait times.
Another hurdle, as Dani said, was simply cost which can be upwards of $30,000 plus months of bedrest.
"For a lot of trans people, they never ever go down their medical transition path for them, it is purely what you could call a social transition," she said.
A year since her coming out Dani said she is still evolving. She had originally used they/them and she/her pronouns, but now only uses she/her, saying it's what feels right as she grows in her journey.
"I'm trying not to get too far ahead of myself," she said. "Each day is a new day and the potential for new life experiences is astounding."
Dani is a Star Wars and Lord of the Rings nerd, a parent, a homebody, a friend, a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, and a trans woman.
She likes to get her eyelashes and eyebrows done and enjoys a latte with skim milk, and is just like anyone else. "Transgender people, gender non-conforming people, first and foremost, are human beings and people with feelings and emotions," she said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
