Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson has unhappy memories of the $200,000 Hareeba Stakes at Mornington but hopes to erase them when his classy sprinter Turk Warrior returns from a spell in Victoria on Saturday.
The TAB has Turk Warrior on the fourth line of betting at $9.00 for the feature sprint where he has drawn barrier 8 and will be ridden by Devonport jockey Ismail Toker.
Stevenson's three-time Newmarket Handicap winner I'm Wesley contested the Hareeba Stakes twice but the trainer said things didn't go his way.
In 2018, while temporarily in the care of trainer Mark Ganderton, he was near-favourite when a close second to the Darren Weir-trained Stellar Collision.
Then in 2019, when back with Stevenson, he was unplaced behind dual group 1 winner Streets Of Avalon.
"He should have won the first year," Stevenson recalled. "He got caught three wide the trip before getting beaten a head.
"The second year we thought he'd run well again but it rained and he finished down the track."
Turk Warrior has already surpassed I'm Wesley's career earnings after stellar campaigns as a two and three-year-old but is yet to win an open-class feature race.
Stevenson is hoping he can open his account on Saturday when he will be opposed to only eight rivals over 1200m.
"I would have loved a better draw but hopefully he can slot in ... one-out, one-back would be nice," the trainer said.
"The Mornington track is a bit like Mowbray in that it's a big advantage if you can be up on the speed."
Turk Warrior was due to travel to Victoria on Wednesday night and will be stabled with Cranbourne trainer Matthew Brown.
"At this stage the plan is to stay for only one race," Stevenson said.
"But if he goes good, we might look for something over 1400m.
"He's going well - he won a trial at Devonport last week when Ismail rode him quietly and he had a good blow afterwards.
"He had another gallop on the beach this morning (Wednesday) and looked to do it so easily that I asked Ismail if he'd been a bit soft on him."
Turk Warrior hasn't raced since winning the $75,000 Magic Millions 3&4YO Classic at Mowbray on February 19.
He has won three of his four first-up runs, with his only defeat a fourth behind The Inevitable in last year's Goodwood Handicap.
Former successful harness trainer-driver Ross Freeman could be excused for thinking that greyhound racing is a pretty easy game.
Fast Minardi, the first dog that Freeman has raced, has won 10 of his 19 starts and is the likely favourite for the $27,800 Illingworth Classic final at Mowbray next Monday night.
A win would take the Paul Hili-trained dog's career earnings to $81,000.
Freeman, who stepped away from harness racing "five or six years ago", admits that, at this stage at least, owning greyhounds is looking "a bit easier than training horses."
"I did have a dog a long time ago and actually got a trainer's licence but I gave it away because I was on shift work," he said.
"I only got back involved when my brother Michael said he was going down to Paul's properly (at Loira) one day and I went with him for a look.
"There were some five-week-old pups there by one of Australia's leading sires (Fernando Bale) and I picked one (Fast Minardi) out of a litter of nine.
"Paul gave me a price to buy and rear him, as long as he trained him, and the deal was done."
Freeman now also owns a 14-month-old dog ready to be broken-in and two young pups.
"It's renewed my interest in racing - I go to most meetings and help out catching them," he said.
Freeman had great success in harness racing with the likes of Devonport Cup winner Tripta Heaven and outstanding mare Deanna Troy but has no regrets about walking away.
"I was having trouble with my back and it got to the stage where I said enough is enough," he explained.
"Harness racing has its problems at the moment so I'm not tempted to get involved again."
Illingworth Classic draw -
1 Supreme Leader, 2 Blitz Danger, 3 Power Band, 4 Black Danger, 5 Raider's Guide, 6 Finloch Cash, 7 Fast Minardi, 8 Nitro Harvey, 9 Ah We're Tight (r), 10 Roxy Rocker (r).
