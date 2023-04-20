The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Equality Tasmania has called for councils to copy their counterparts in the Meander Valley

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Equality Tasmania president Rodney Croome (inset) has called on more councils to follow Meander Valley Council's lead on LGBTIQA+ inclusion. File photos
Equality Tasmania president Rodney Croome (inset) has called on more councils to follow Meander Valley Council's lead on LGBTIQA+ inclusion. File photos

LGBTIQA+ advocacy group Equality Tasmania has called for more regional councils to follow in Meander Valley Council's footsteps and fly the rainbow flag on May 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.