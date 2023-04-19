The crown for Tasmania's next skating champion is up for grabs this Friday with the return of the annual Rave on Wheels Skate competition.
Sponsored by the City of Launceston, the event is a partnership between The Y Hobart, AusCycling and Skate Australia and will be held at the Ravenswood Skate Park on Friday, April 21.
The main competitive part of the day will feature talented young skate, scoot and BMX competitors as they battle it out for ultimate bragging rights, as well as valuable points that ultimately go towards the Tasmanian Regional Series League Ladders.
YMCA Action Sports operations director Matthew Brett said that the competition welcomed competitors of all ages and abilities.
"Athletes can compete to be crowned the winner of not only Ravenswood but also the Tasmanian Northern Series, with points from each round accumulating throughout the year to decide the best of 2023," Mr Brett said.
"Those still finding their feet will also have an opportunity to have a go, improve skills and confidence and interact with the pros."
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said the event would form part of a much broader community day, with the support of Communities for Children (Anglicare Tas), who are inviting stallholders in the youth services space.
"Last year's event was an absolutely tremendous day with more than 40 competitors taking part and I know the council and all the organisers are extremely confident it will be even bigger and better this year," Cr Gibson said.
Communities for Children project officer at Anglicare Tasmania Kate Williams said the event came from a concern flagged in a Ravenswood community discussion group last year.
"Those parents in Ravenswood flagged that there were lot of these skate park events down at Royal Park, but nothing cool like that in Ravenswood," Ms Williams said.
"We got straight on to that and it was a huge success."
She said a major part of the day was facilitating meaningful conversations and outcomes with parents and kids.
"One of the big outcomes for me was parents seeing their kids who were really not confident going in the skate competitions and putting themselves out there.
"Also we had services such as headspace actually have parents book appointments, which is such a great result."
Cr Gibson said the free, family friendly event was open to the public and will include a barbecue, face painting, youth service stalls, giveaways and much more.
Competitors can register online at skateparkleagues.com.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
