The West Tamar mayor and general manager seemingly had no idea over a recent survey being conducted by the council when a resident asked why more people hadn't received the letter.
A dog barking survey was supposedly sent out to West Tamar Council residents, however a resident asked during the council's meeting on Tuesday, why so few had been received.
Mayor Christina Holmdahl and general manager Rolph Vos were unaware of such a survey, even distancing the council from the survey, saying it possibly wasn't the councils survey.
The Examiner has a copy of the survey which has West Tamar Council letter head and included a paid return envelope.
There is no information on the council's website about the survey, nor on their social media.
We have been in contact with a small number of residents ...- West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl
Following the meeting, mayor Christina Holmdahl said the survey was in response to a complaint about barking dogs in Paper Beach.
"We have been in contact with a small number of residents in the immediate area to determine if the complaint is substantiated," she said.
"Unfortunately, as this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
