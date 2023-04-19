Artist Fiona Francois will have the space to continue to expand following the opening of her very own gallery.
The official opening to Fiona Francois Art Gallery on Friday saw around 50 friends, family, customers, collectors and supporters turn out to the Deloraine studio.
"There's been a lot of effort put in," Francois said.
"My husband and I have spent the last two, three months renovating the 100-year-old building and the horrors which laid underneath and having to rebuild the entire floor."
She said she treated the renovations like an art project.
"I'm very proud of it," she said.
The space will be used to showcase Francois' art ranging from original pieces, prints and merchandise.
She said all of her art work would be done in-house, utilising her new space.
"I decided to branch out on my own, so I get to call my own shots," Francois said.
"With my merchandise, prints and original I can earn a living and create art in my own space, and print in my own space.
"I'm a one man band - my husband has also been helping out."
She said her motivation to spring out on her own came after facing difficulties getting into competitions and galleries when she first started out.
"I've hit my stride, especially in Tasmania where I have things priced to sell to ordinary people," she said.
"Originals are quite expensive, but prints are priced to suit people with ordinary budgets.
"I try and make my artwork accessible and 50 per cent of customers are from interstate, and 50 from Tasmania, which is the same online as well."
Deloraine is renowned for its creative culture, and Francois praised the town for providing a great place for those starting out in the industry.
"There's a lot of new things started up and a lot of older places that have been here for a while," she said.
She started her fine arts career after being a graphic designer.
Her first space was a wall at a shared space, which then developed into "bigger and bigger", including sharing a gallery with a couple other artists.
"It's a great town for opportunity for those kind of things," she said.
"Rent isn't too expensive, and a lot of people are coming through, stopping for coffee and checking out galleries.
"We have a reputation of being arty, I think from the Deloraine Craft Fair, which is a great things to do."
Francois said the draw of the town included it's beauty of the landscape.
Fiona Francois Art Gallery is located on Emu Bay Road, Deloraine next to the Amcal Pharmacy.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
