Finals hopefuls in the Greater Northern League Women's competition will have a clearer idea of where they sit after Saturday's match-ups.
First-placed City Marians travel to face fourth-placed reigning premiers South Launceston, while Queechy Penguins (second) host West Devonport (third).
Members of the top four are yet to lose a game, presenting the Saturday battles as intriguing ones after a three-week GNL break.
Marians are the only side with a three-win record as the others have drawn at least one contest, with their opponents South Launceston having split the points in their opening two games.
The reigning premiers will be eager to get their first win on the board but the Marians will not be pushovers as they are yet to concede a goal.
Last year's grand finalists Queechy Penguins have hit the ground running, scoring 14 goals in their three games. They will be tested by the Dragons' defence, who have only conceded twice in their two contests.
The round's other women's contest presents a crucial opportunity for South Burnie and Smithton to get some momentum rolling.
Both young up-and-coming sides are yet to score this year, with the McKenna Park clash a chance for the Hawks and Saints to get on the board.
Similar to the women's roster, a second-versus-third showdown could set the tone for a team's season in the men's.
Third-placed South Burnie host second-placed Launceston City, with the latter side sitting undefeated after their two games.
The Hawks lost their most recent clash with Burnie Baptist and will be hopeful of getting back on the winners' list on their home deck.
Outside of the top four, two sides with a win-loss record of 1-2 do battle as Burnie Baptist host Tamar Churinga.
Both teams claimed their victories in their last match-up, with Baptist's win a crucial one after an uncharacteristic start to the season.
Queechy will be hopeful of getting back to positive ledger as they host West Devonport.
It's been a long wait since the Penguins' last game, going down to South Launceston on March 25, while West Devonport were defeated by the Suns the following week after picking up their first victory.
The table-topping Suns will face ninth-placed City Marians at St Leonards as they look to continue their strong start to the competition. In their first two games, they've produced scores of six and 10, while Marians have been competitive in their three losses against Smithton, South Burnie and Tamar Churinga.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
