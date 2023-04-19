Launceston community members can now have their say on the city's speed limit reviews until May 8.
First discussed in council in March, the review was approved to seek community engagement.
The review itself focused on areas of the City where there are high levels of interaction between vehicles and with pedestrians, and crash records indicate a disproportionate number of incidents in these areas.
Pedestrians are vulnerable road users and the speed of vehicles is a critical component in creating a safe environment.
The proposed reductions from 60kmh to 50kmh are:
The proposed reductions from 50kmh to 40kmh are:
During the March meeting councillor Andrea Dawkins said cars have become bigger and more numerous over the years.
"We've changed the way we use our vehicles, what we haven't changed is how our cities are laid out for the community to have still that safety that we talked about here," she said.
"A community is not an economy of cars, the community is a way that people move through it, how they use it, how much time they spend in it, how free they are to spend that time in it."
When the proposed speed limit changes were announced, Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said the study on these built-up, heavily pedestrianised areas shows us that average traffic speed is already at or lower than the proposed changes
"For example, in Bathurst Street, 85 per cent of vehicles are only travelling at an average of 45kmh anyway, so reducing the limit from 60 to 50kmh will have no discernible impact on travel times," he said.
"And though the Newstead Shopping District, 85 per cent of motorists are only able to average 49kmh, so reducing the limit back to 50kmh again should in no way add to a motorist's travel time, but it will hopefully make a difference in terms of lowering the crash rates through that area."
Mayor Gibson said the proposed changes were about making the safety of all road users a priority.
"By lowering the speed that traffic is travelling at, you're lowering the probability of serious injury or death for those involved, particularly for our more vulnerable road users," he said.
For each road the crash history and typical travel speeds have been considered to inform the review.
The engagement site includes an interactive map that shows the speed limit changes and different speed limits in the Launceston CBD.
If you have feedback or questions regarding the proposed changes, email contactus@launceston.tas.gov.au by Monday, 8 May 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.